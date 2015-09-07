Edition:
Giant sinkholes

Bystanders look at a car that has partially fallen into a small sinkhole along a street in Beijing, September 6, 2015. According to local media, no one was injured during the incident. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Casa Presidencial

Reuters / Monday, May 31, 2010
Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld/Toledo Fire and Rescue

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2013
A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2013
Local residents look at a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2010
Policemen check a collapsed section of a crossroad in Hefei, Anhui province, China, August 8, 2009. A taxi and a few motorbikes fell into the hole, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2009
Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
People look at a collapsed section of Shunwai Road in Nanchang, China, April 25, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2007
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of tropical storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City, June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2010
People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
An aerial view shows the debris of a residential building and a destroyed road in the village of Nachterstedt, Germany, July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Handout/Gemeindeverwaltung Nachterstedt

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2009
Rescue workers carry out the body of a victim in a road cave-in accident in this picture taken through a security window in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2013
A stranded car is hoisted from a collapsed road surface in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, September 08, 2008
People look at a loaded truck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City, February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2007
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2013
People look at a car hanging on the edge of a caved-in area on a street in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
People stand next to an 82 foot diameter pit at a village in Guangyuan, Sichuan province, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2013
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2013
An aerial view of the damaged Gran Marical de Ayacucho highway in the state of Miranda outside Caracas, December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Miranda Government

Reuters / Wednesday, December 01, 2010
Members of a television crew stand near a hole in the Paseo Nuevo in San Sebastian, Spain, March 12, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Wednesday, March 12, 2008
A general view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Reuters / Monday, November 01, 2010
Workers repair a cave-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2012
Cars lie in a sinkhole, caused when a road collapsed into an underground cave system, in the southern Italian town of Gallipoli, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Fabio Serino

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2007
