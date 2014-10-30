Giants win World Series
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval celebrates with the Commissioners Trophy in the clubhouse after game seven of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Christopher Hanewinckel
San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner (left) celebrates with catcher Buster Posey (right) after defeating the Kansas City Royals during game seven of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Peter G. Aiken
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval (bottom) celebrates with teammates after catching a pop out for the final out of game seven of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Denny...more
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval (bottom) celebrates with teammates after catching a pop out for the final out of game seven of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Denny...more
Kansas City Royals players react from the dugout in the 9th inning during game seven of the 2014 World Series against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Peter G. Aiken
San Francisco Giants fans celebrate after game seven of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Peter G. Aiken
Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss at baseball's World Series against the San Francisco Giants, during a watch party at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City, Missouri, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy is doused with champagne and beer while holding the Commissioners Trophy in the clubhouse after game seven of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today...more
San Francisco Giants players celebrate on the field after defeating the Kansas City Royals during game seven of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Denny Medley
Fans celebrate after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Kansas City Royals to win the World Series during a television viewing event at the Civic Center in San Francisco, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (left) celebrates with general manager Brian Sabean (right) after defeating the Kansas City Royals during game seven of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Peter G. Aiken
A Kansas City Royals fan reacts to their team's loss at baseball's World Series against the San Francisco Giants, during a watch party at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City, Missouri, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
San Francisco Giants fans celebrate on the field after defeating the Kansas City Royals during game seven of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Christopher Hanewinckel
MLB commissioner Bud Selig presents San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner with the MVP trophy next to the Commissioners Trophy after game seven of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today...more
A Kansas City Royals fan reacts to their team's loss at baseball's World Series against the San Francisco Giants, during a watch party at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City, Missouri, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch the broadcast of baseball's World Series Game 7 between the San Francisco Giants and the Kansas City Royals, at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City, Missouri, October 29, 2014....more
San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning during game seven of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/John Rieger
Giants second baseman Joe Panik (12) watches as shortstop Brandon Crawford (top middle) turns a double play over Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon (bottom) in the fourth inning during game seven of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium....more
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch the broadcast of baseball's World Series Game 7 between the San Francisco Giants and the Kansas City Royals, at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City, Missouri, October 29, 2014....more
San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt (left) catches the ball ahead of Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer (right) for a double play in the third inning during game seven of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA...more
San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy (left) asks umpire Eric Cooper (56) for a replay challenge against the Kansas City Royals in the third inning during game seven of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Denny...more
Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer (35) heads to the dugout after being called out on a double play following a replay review in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants during game seven of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman...more
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch the broadcast of baseball's World Series Game 7 between the San Francisco Giants and the Kansas City Royals, at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City, Missouri, October 29, 2014....more
Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) reacts after popping out in the 8th inning against the San Francisco Giants during game seven of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/John Rieger
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval hits a single against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning during game seven of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/John Rieger
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is hit by a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning during game seven of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Denny Medley
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tim Hudson (17) is relieved by manager Bruce Bochy (second left) in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals during game seven of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/John...more
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) is helped by a trainer after being hit by a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning during game seven of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Peter G....more
San Francisco Giants right fielder Hunter Pence hits a single against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning during game seven of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/John Rieger
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon (4) advances to third base on a sacrifice fly past the tag of San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval (left) in the second inning during game seven of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium....more
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jeremy Guthrie throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning during game seven of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/John Rieger
Miami Marlins fan Laurence Leavy arrives before game seven of the 2014 World Series between the Kansas City Royals and the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/Christopher Hanewinckel
Kansas City Royals fans Bob Gutschenritter (left) and Mari Gutschenritter take a selfie before game seven of the 2014 World Series against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium. REUTERS/USA Today Sports/John Rieger
Next Slideshows
Prayers to the sun
Hindu devotees pray to the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival Chatt Puja.
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital
Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.
NASA rocket explodes
An unmanned Antares rocket explodes seconds after lift off in Virginia.
Wilds of the Yukon
Majestic views from the northern wilderness.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.