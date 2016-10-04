Girls for Hillary
Nine-year-old Belle Shefrin holds a doll of Hillary Clinton while listening to Clinton speak at a campaign rally in Akron, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Audience members watch as Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Coral Springs, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The girls in the audience hold up "I Will Vote" signs at a campaign event with Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter listens to Hillary Clinton speak at the University of California Riverside in Riverside, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marlena Steinbach, 9, cheers for Hillary Clinton at the IBEW union hall in Commerce, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mae Louthan holds a handmade sign during a campaign rally with Hillary Clinton in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Syder
A young supporter cheers as Hillary Clinton speaks during a primary night party in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A girl listens as Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Six-year-old Kayla Johnson, her mother Andrea (L) and friend London Walters (R) react as Hillary Clinton enters the Garrick-Boykin Human Development Center at Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Seven-year-old Alexis Griffiths listens as Hillary Clinton speaks during a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Children react to Hillary Clinton as she leads a campaign rally at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Six year-old Aubrianna Cox holds a handwritten sign for Hillary Clinton at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton supporters stand on stage before a rally at Dunmore High School in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A young supporter of Hillary Clinton looks on as Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Bridgeport, Connecticut. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Eleven-year-old Lucy Waldorf holds a birthday sign at a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally with Hillary Clinton in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters wave flags and signs during a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton at Rainier Beach High School in Seattle. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A girl in the audience listens as Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
