Thu Oct 27, 2016

Girls for Hillary

People listen to Hillary Clinton at a rally at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo, Colorado. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A girl listens as Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign event in Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton listen to her speech during a campaign rally in Lake Worth, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A supporter listens to Hillary Clinton speak at the University of California Riverside in Riverside, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A girl listens as Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Supporters attend a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Pueblo, Colorado. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Audience members watch as Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Coral Springs, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
The girls in the audience hold up "I Will Vote" signs at a campaign event with Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Nine-year-old Belle Shefrin holds a doll of Hillary Clinton while listening to Clinton speak at a campaign rally in Akron, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Children react to Hillary Clinton as she leads a campaign rally at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Seven-year-old Alexis Griffiths listens as Hillary Clinton speaks during a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Marlena Steinbach, 9, cheers for Hillary Clinton at the IBEW union hall in Commerce, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Mae Louthan holds a handmade sign during a campaign rally with Hillary Clinton in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Syder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Six-year-old Kayla Johnson, her mother Andrea (L) and friend London Walters (R) react as Hillary Clinton enters the Garrick-Boykin Human Development Center at Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
