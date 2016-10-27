Girls for Hillary
People listen to Hillary Clinton at a rally at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo, Colorado. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A girl listens as Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign event in Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Hillary Clinton listen to her speech during a campaign rally in Lake Worth, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter listens to Hillary Clinton speak at the University of California Riverside in Riverside, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A girl listens as Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Durham, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters attend a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Pueblo, Colorado. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Audience members watch as Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Coral Springs, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The girls in the audience hold up "I Will Vote" signs at a campaign event with Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Nine-year-old Belle Shefrin holds a doll of Hillary Clinton while listening to Clinton speak at a campaign rally in Akron, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Children react to Hillary Clinton as she leads a campaign rally at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Seven-year-old Alexis Griffiths listens as Hillary Clinton speaks during a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marlena Steinbach, 9, cheers for Hillary Clinton at the IBEW union hall in Commerce, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mae Louthan holds a handmade sign during a campaign rally with Hillary Clinton in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Syder
Six-year-old Kayla Johnson, her mother Andrea (L) and friend London Walters (R) react as Hillary Clinton enters the Garrick-Boykin Human Development Center at Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
