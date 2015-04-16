Gisele's last runway show
Model Gisele Bundchen is embraced and applauded as she presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Model Gisele Bundchen presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Gisele Bundchen and other models, wearing shirts with the image of Bundchen, appear on the catwalk at the end of the Colcci Summer 2016 collection show during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Gisele Bundchen is embraced and applauded as she presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Gisele Bundchen presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Gisele Bundchen presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
NFL player Tom Brady watches his wife as she presents creations for the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Gisele Bundchen presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Gisele Bundchen presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Gisele Bundchen presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian model Ana Claudia Michels wears a shirt with the image of Gisele Bundchen at the end of the Colcci Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection show during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Gisele Bundchen reacts as she and other models present creations from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
The mother of model Gisele Bundchen, Vania (2nd L), father Valdir (3rd L) and husband Tom Brady watch as she presents creations for the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Gisele Bundchen reacts as she and other models present creations from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Gisele Bundchen is embraced and applauded as she presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
