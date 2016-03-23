Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 23, 2016 | 9:51am EDT

Gitmo detainee artwork

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 19
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 19
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 19
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 19
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 19
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 19
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 19
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 19
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 19
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 19
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 19
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 19
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 19
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 19
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 19
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 19
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 19
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 19
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Color copies of detainee artwork hangs on a wall within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Obama visits Cuba

Obama visits Cuba

Next Slideshows

Obama visits Cuba

Obama visits Cuba

President Obama makes a historic trip to Cuba, the first visit by a sitting U.S. president since 1928.

Mar 22 2016
Baseball diplomacy in Havana

Baseball diplomacy in Havana

Obama watches the Tampa Bay Rays play Cuba's national team in Havana.

Mar 22 2016
The ISIS killing fields

The ISIS killing fields

The blasts in Brussels are the latest attacks claimed by Islamic State.

Mar 22 2016
Rob Ford: 1969-2016

Rob Ford: 1969-2016

Rob Ford, the former mayor of Toronto who gained global notoriety for admitting to smoking crack cocaine while in office, has died of cancer at age 46.

Mar 22 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast