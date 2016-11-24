Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 24, 2016 | 10:00am EST

Giving thanks

U.S. soldiers serve food to fellow soldiers as they celebrate Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

U.S. soldiers serve food to fellow soldiers as they celebrate Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
U.S. soldiers serve food to fellow soldiers as they celebrate Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
1 / 19
A man receives free foot care as Thanksgiving meals are served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

A man receives free foot care as Thanksgiving meals are served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A man receives free foot care as Thanksgiving meals are served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
2 / 19
President Barack Obama reacts after pardoning the National Thanksgiving turkey during the 69th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama reacts after pardoning the National Thanksgiving turkey during the 69th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
President Barack Obama reacts after pardoning the National Thanksgiving turkey during the 69th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 19
Members of the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau watch as preparations are made ahead of the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Members of the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau watch as preparations are made ahead of the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Members of the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau watch as preparations are made ahead of the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 19
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama serve Thanksgiving dinner to residents of the Armed Forces Retirement Home (AFRH) in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama serve Thanksgiving dinner to residents of the Armed Forces Retirement Home (AFRH) in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama serve Thanksgiving dinner to residents of the Armed Forces Retirement Home (AFRH) in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 19
People eat a Thanksgiving meal served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

People eat a Thanksgiving meal served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
People eat a Thanksgiving meal served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
6 / 19
A U.S. soldier serves turkey to fellow soldiers to celebrate Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A U.S. soldier serves turkey to fellow soldiers to celebrate Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A U.S. soldier serves turkey to fellow soldiers to celebrate Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
7 / 19
U.S. soldiers eat their meals to celebrate Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

U.S. soldiers eat their meals to celebrate Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
U.S. soldiers eat their meals to celebrate Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
8 / 19
People are served a Thanksgiving meal in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

People are served a Thanksgiving meal in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
People are served a Thanksgiving meal in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
9 / 19
U.S. soldiers eat their meals to celebrate Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

U.S. soldiers eat their meals to celebrate Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
U.S. soldiers eat their meals to celebrate Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
10 / 19
Children carry balloons as Thanksgiving meals are served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Children carry balloons as Thanksgiving meals are served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Children carry balloons as Thanksgiving meals are served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
11 / 19
Wait staff work in the Storico restaurant beside the inflated Charlie Brown balloon ahead of the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wait staff work in the Storico restaurant beside the inflated Charlie Brown balloon ahead of the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Wait staff work in the Storico restaurant beside the inflated Charlie Brown balloon ahead of the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 19
Actor Rachel Boston talks to people while handing out free blankets after serving Thanksgiving meals to people living in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Actor Rachel Boston talks to people while handing out free blankets after serving Thanksgiving meals to people living in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Actor Rachel Boston talks to people while handing out free blankets after serving Thanksgiving meals to people living in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
13 / 19
People are served a Thanksgiving meal in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

People are served a Thanksgiving meal in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
People are served a Thanksgiving meal in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
14 / 19
Michael Godley receives a free flu vaccination as Thanksgiving meals are served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Michael Godley receives a free flu vaccination as Thanksgiving meals are served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Michael Godley receives a free flu vaccination as Thanksgiving meals are served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
15 / 19
U.S. soldiers enjoy Thanksgiving lunch inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

U.S. soldiers enjoy Thanksgiving lunch inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
U.S. soldiers enjoy Thanksgiving lunch inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
16 / 19
People receive free blankets as Thanksgiving meals are served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

People receive free blankets as Thanksgiving meals are served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
People receive free blankets as Thanksgiving meals are served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
17 / 19
U.S. Army soldiers serve Thanksgiving meals to their comrades at a NATO base in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

U.S. Army soldiers serve Thanksgiving meals to their comrades at a NATO base in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
U.S. Army soldiers serve Thanksgiving meals to their comrades at a NATO base in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
18 / 19
Members of the Macy's Inflation Team work on the Red Mighty Morphin Power Ranger balloon ahead of the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Members of the Macy's Inflation Team work on the Red Mighty Morphin Power Ranger balloon ahead of the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
Members of the Macy's Inflation Team work on the Red Mighty Morphin Power Ranger balloon ahead of the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Home for Thanksgiving

Home for Thanksgiving

Next Slideshows

Home for Thanksgiving

Home for Thanksgiving

Millions of Americans embark on their annual Thanksgiving travels.

Nov 23 2016
Obama awards Medals of Freedom

Obama awards Medals of Freedom

In one of his final acts in office, President Barack Obama awards the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, Michael Jordan and...

Nov 22 2016
Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

The most captivating animal pictures of 2016.

Nov 22 2016
Turkey fireball

Turkey fireball

Firefighters demonstrate the dangers of deep-frying turkeys and other kitchen hazards ahead of Thanksgiving.

Nov 22 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast