Giving thanks
U.S. soldiers serve food to fellow soldiers as they celebrate Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A man receives free foot care as Thanksgiving meals are served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
President Barack Obama reacts after pardoning the National Thanksgiving turkey during the 69th annual presentation of the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau watch as preparations are made ahead of the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama serve Thanksgiving dinner to residents of the Armed Forces Retirement Home (AFRH) in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People eat a Thanksgiving meal served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
A U.S. soldier serves turkey to fellow soldiers to celebrate Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
U.S. soldiers eat their meals to celebrate Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
People are served a Thanksgiving meal in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
U.S. soldiers eat their meals to celebrate Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Children carry balloons as Thanksgiving meals are served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Wait staff work in the Storico restaurant beside the inflated Charlie Brown balloon ahead of the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Rachel Boston talks to people while handing out free blankets after serving Thanksgiving meals to people living in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
People are served a Thanksgiving meal in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Michael Godley receives a free flu vaccination as Thanksgiving meals are served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
U.S. soldiers enjoy Thanksgiving lunch inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
People receive free blankets as Thanksgiving meals are served in the Skid Row district of Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew
U.S. Army soldiers serve Thanksgiving meals to their comrades at a NATO base in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Members of the Macy's Inflation Team work on the Red Mighty Morphin Power Ranger balloon ahead of the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
