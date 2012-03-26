Edition:
GLAAD awards

<p>(L-R) Marissa von Bleicken, Alex Newell and Emily Vasquez of "The Glee Project" arrive at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, March 26, 2012

<p>Television personality Carson Kressley arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, March 26, 2012

<p>Actress Dakota Fanning arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, March 26, 2012

<p>Model Isis King arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, March 26, 2012

<p>Actress Laverne Cox arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, March 26, 2012

<p>Student petitioner Katy Butler arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, March 26, 2012

<p>Actress Naya Rivera arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, March 26, 2012

<p>Emperor XX Vanity Society of the non-profit organization Imperial Court of New York (ICNY) arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, March 26, 2012

<p>Tattoo shop manager Robear Chinosi arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, March 26, 2012

<p>Zach Wahls, who spoke out in defence for his two mothers in 2011, waits to speak at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, March 26, 2012

<p>Journalist Thomas Roberts (L) and television host Padma Lakshmi attend the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24. 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, March 26, 2012

<p>Actress Dakota Fanning puts on glasses before speaking at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, March 26, 2012

<p>Actress Naya Rivera is kissed by a man who made the highest bid to kiss her at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, March 26, 2012

<p>Producer Jay Manuel speaks at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, March 26, 2012

<p>Actress Laverne Cox and writer Janet Mock attend the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Monday, March 26, 2012

