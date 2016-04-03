GLAAD Media Awards
Ruby Rose hands her jacket to Taylor Swift as she accepts the Stephen F. Kolzak Award during the 27th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Caitlyn Jenner accepts the award for Outstanding Reality Series for her work in "I Am Cait." REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Demi Lovato performs. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Caitlyn Jenner at the awards. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Ruby Rose accepts the Stephen F. Kolzak Award from Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Queen Latifah accepts the award for Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series for her work in "Bessie." REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Demi Lovato accepts the Vanguard Award. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Keke Palmer. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kat Graham. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Teri Polo. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Zendaya. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Patricia Arquette. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Carson Kressley. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Paula Abdul. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Lea Michele. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Diego Boneta. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Ruby Rose. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Ross Mathews. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
