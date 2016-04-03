Edition:
Sun Apr 3, 2016

GLAAD Media Awards

Ruby Rose hands her jacket to Taylor Swift as she accepts the Stephen F. Kolzak Award during the 27th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Caitlyn Jenner accepts the award for Outstanding Reality Series for her work in "I Am Cait." REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Demi Lovato performs. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Caitlyn Jenner at the awards. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Ruby Rose accepts the Stephen F. Kolzak Award from Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Queen Latifah accepts the award for Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series for her work in "Bessie." REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Demi Lovato accepts the Vanguard Award. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Keke Palmer. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Kat Graham. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Teri Polo. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Zendaya. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Patricia Arquette. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Carson Kressley. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Paula Abdul. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Lea Michele. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Diego Boneta. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Ruby Rose. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Ross Mathews. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
