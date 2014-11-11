Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 11, 2014 | 6:28pm EST

Glamour Woman of the Year Awards

Actress Lupita Nyong'o and Chelsea Clinton smile as they arrive for Glamour Magazine's annual Women of the Year award ceremony in New York.

Actress Lupita Nyong'o and Chelsea Clinton smile as they arrive for Glamour Magazine's annual Women of the Year award ceremony in New York.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Lupita Nyong'o and Chelsea Clinton smile as they arrive for Glamour Magazine's annual Women of the Year award ceremony in New York.
Close
1 / 24
Model Natalia Vodianova reacts with presenter Arianna Huffington after winning a Woman of the Year award.

Model Natalia Vodianova reacts with presenter Arianna Huffington after winning a Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Model Natalia Vodianova reacts with presenter Arianna Huffington after winning a Woman of the Year award.
Close
2 / 24
Television personality Robin Roberts speaks after winning a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Television personality Robin Roberts speaks after winning a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Television personality Robin Roberts speaks after winning a Glamour Woman of the Year award.
Close
3 / 24
Presenter Stephen Colbert speaks.

Presenter Stephen Colbert speaks.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Presenter Stephen Colbert speaks.
Close
4 / 24
Chelsea Clinton speaks on stage after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Chelsea Clinton speaks on stage after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Chelsea Clinton speaks on stage after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.
Close
5 / 24
Actress Lupita Nyong'o stands on stage after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Actress Lupita Nyong'o stands on stage after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Lupita Nyong'o stands on stage after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.
Close
6 / 24
Actress Laverne Cox speaks with actress Jodie Foster after winning a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Actress Laverne Cox speaks with actress Jodie Foster after winning a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Laverne Cox speaks with actress Jodie Foster after winning a Glamour Woman of the Year award.
Close
7 / 24
Producer Shonda Rhimes presents a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Producer Shonda Rhimes presents a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Producer Shonda Rhimes presents a Glamour Woman of the Year award.
Close
8 / 24
Actress Mindy Kaling accepts a Glamour Woman of the Year award from presenter Stephen Colbert.

Actress Mindy Kaling accepts a Glamour Woman of the Year award from presenter Stephen Colbert.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Mindy Kaling accepts a Glamour Woman of the Year award from presenter Stephen Colbert.
Close
9 / 24
Actress Freida Pinto presents an award.

Actress Freida Pinto presents an award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Freida Pinto presents an award.
Close
10 / 24
Actress Mindy Kaling speaks after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Actress Mindy Kaling speaks after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Mindy Kaling speaks after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.
Close
11 / 24
Actress Keri Russell presents a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Actress Keri Russell presents a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Keri Russell presents a Glamour Woman of the Year award.
Close
12 / 24
Model Natalia Vodianova reacts with presenter Arianna Huffington after winning a Woman of the Year award.

Model Natalia Vodianova reacts with presenter Arianna Huffington after winning a Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Model Natalia Vodianova reacts with presenter Arianna Huffington after winning a Woman of the Year award.
Close
13 / 24
Host James Corden speaks.

Host James Corden speaks.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Host James Corden speaks.
Close
14 / 24
United States ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, greets actor Bruce Willis after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

United States ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, greets actor Bruce Willis after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
United States ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, greets actor Bruce Willis after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.
Close
15 / 24
Model Karlie Kloss arrives.

Model Karlie Kloss arrives.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Model Karlie Kloss arrives.
Close
16 / 24
Actress Zosia Mamet arrives.

Actress Zosia Mamet arrives.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Zosia Mamet arrives.
Close
17 / 24
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power arrives.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power arrives.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power arrives.
Close
18 / 24
Ivanka Trump arrives.

Ivanka Trump arrives.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Ivanka Trump arrives.
Close
19 / 24
Model Natalia Vodianova speaks after winning a Woman of the Year award.

Model Natalia Vodianova speaks after winning a Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Model Natalia Vodianova speaks after winning a Woman of the Year award.
Close
20 / 24
The band Haim performs.

The band Haim performs.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
The band Haim performs.
Close
21 / 24
Chelsea Clinton greets Kerri Russell as her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, greets Ivanka Trump as they arrive.

Chelsea Clinton greets Kerri Russell as her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, greets Ivanka Trump as they arrive.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Chelsea Clinton greets Kerri Russell as her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, greets Ivanka Trump as they arrive.
Close
22 / 24
Scientist Sylvia Earle speaks after winning a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Scientist Sylvia Earle speaks after winning a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Scientist Sylvia Earle speaks after winning a Glamour Woman of the Year award.
Close
23 / 24
Actress Lupita Nyong'o stands on stage after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Actress Lupita Nyong'o stands on stage after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Actress Lupita Nyong'o stands on stage after accepting a Glamour Woman of the Year award.
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Mockingjay premiere

Mockingjay premiere

Next Slideshows

Mockingjay premiere

Mockingjay premiere

The red carpet at the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" in London.

Nov 10 2014
Breakthrough Prize Award

Breakthrough Prize Award

Honoring science achievements at the Breakthrough Prize Awards in California.

Nov 10 2014
MTV Europe Awards

MTV Europe Awards

Highlights from the MTV Europe Awards.

Nov 09 2014
CMA Awards ceremony

CMA Awards ceremony

Highlights from the 48th Country Music Association Awards.

Nov 06 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast