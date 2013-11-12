Glamour Women of the Year
Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Gabrielle Giffords is hugged by her husband Mark Kelly during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Former first lady Hillary Clinton hugs host Seth Meyers onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Malala Yousafzai speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Lena Dunham speaks during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Natalie Massenet speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Coco Rocha arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Director Baz Luhrmann (L), his daughter Lillian Amanda Luhrmann and wife Catherine Martin arrive for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hilaria Baldwin arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Melinda Gates arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Barbra Streisand arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Pro surfer Carissa Moore arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV personality Hoda Kotb arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Arianna Huffington arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Andy Cohen arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
America Ferrera speaks as Malala Yousafzai looks on after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Malala Yousafzai speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton waves as host Seth Meyers claps onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
