Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 12, 2013 | 12:50pm EST

Glamour Women of the Year

<p>Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 20
<p>Gabrielle Giffords is hugged by her husband Mark Kelly during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Gabrielle Giffords is hugged by her husband Mark Kelly during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Gabrielle Giffords is hugged by her husband Mark Kelly during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 20
<p>Former first lady Hillary Clinton hugs host Seth Meyers onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Former first lady Hillary Clinton hugs host Seth Meyers onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Former first lady Hillary Clinton hugs host Seth Meyers onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 20
<p>Malala Yousafzai speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Malala Yousafzai speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Malala Yousafzai speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 20
<p>Actress Lena Dunham speaks during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Lena Dunham speaks during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Actress Lena Dunham speaks during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 20
<p>Natalie Massenet speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Natalie Massenet speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Natalie Massenet speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 20
<p>Model Coco Rocha arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Model Coco Rocha arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Model Coco Rocha arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 20
<p>Director Baz Luhrmann (L), his daughter Lillian Amanda Luhrmann and wife Catherine Martin arrive for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Director Baz Luhrmann (L), his daughter Lillian Amanda Luhrmann and wife Catherine Martin arrive for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Director Baz Luhrmann (L), his daughter Lillian Amanda Luhrmann and wife Catherine Martin arrive for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 20
<p>Hilaria Baldwin arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Hilaria Baldwin arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Hilaria Baldwin arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 20
<p>Melinda Gates arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Melinda Gates arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Melinda Gates arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 20
<p>Barbra Streisand arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Barbra Streisand arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Barbra Streisand arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 20
<p>Pro surfer Carissa Moore arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Pro surfer Carissa Moore arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Pro surfer Carissa Moore arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 20
<p>TV personality Hoda Kotb arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

TV personality Hoda Kotb arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

TV personality Hoda Kotb arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
13 / 20
<p>Arianna Huffington arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Arianna Huffington arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Arianna Huffington arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 20
<p>Andy Cohen arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Andy Cohen arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Andy Cohen arrives for the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
15 / 20
<p>Former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
16 / 20
<p>America Ferrera speaks as Malala Yousafzai looks on after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

America Ferrera speaks as Malala Yousafzai looks on after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

America Ferrera speaks as Malala Yousafzai looks on after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
17 / 20
<p>Malala Yousafzai speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Malala Yousafzai speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Malala Yousafzai speaks after receiving her award during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
18 / 20
<p>Former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton waves as host Seth Meyers claps onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton waves as host Seth Meyers claps onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton waves as host Seth Meyers claps onstage during the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
19 / 20
<p>Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, November 12, 2013

Lady Gaga arrives for Glamour Magazine's "Women Of The Year" event in New York, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Miss Universe crowned

Miss Universe crowned

Next Slideshows

Miss Universe crowned

Miss Universe crowned

Venezuela's Gabriela Isler was named Miss Universe during the 2013 pageant in Moscow.

Nov 11 2013
Lady Gaga's flying dress

Lady Gaga's flying dress

Lady Gaga marks the release of her new album "ARTPOP" in a flying dress.

Nov 11 2013
MTV Europe Awards

MTV Europe Awards

Miley Cyrus steals the show at the MTV EMA awards.

Nov 11 2013
Week in fashion

Week in fashion

Highlights from fashion shows around the world.

Nov 08 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast