Glasgow helicopter crash
Rescue workers prepare to lift the wreckage of a police helicopter that crashed into Pub in central Glasgow, Scotland December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rescue workers lift the wreckage of a police helicopter on to a trailer in central Glasgow, Scotland, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Paul Watt, a regular at the Clutha pub, reacts at the police cordon set up around the site of a helicopter crash on the Clutha in the centre of Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Rescue workers lift a rotor blade from the site of a police helicopter crash on to the Clutha Pub in central Glasgow, Scotland, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A boy and woman are escorted by a policeman to leave a bouquet of flowers near to the scene where a police helicopter crashed onto the roof of the Clutha Pub in Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
John McGarrigle talks to reporters about his missing father John McGarrigle senior, near the site of a helicopter crash in the centre of Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Wreckage is seen on the roof of a pub in central Glasgow, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rescue workers lift the rear rotor blades from the site of a police helicopter crash onto the Clutha Pub in central Glasgow, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Rescue workers examine the wreckage of a police helicopter, which crashed onto the roof of the Clutha Vaults pub in Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Rescue workers examine the wreckage of a police helicopter which crashed onto the roof of the Clutha Vaults pub in Glasgow, November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
