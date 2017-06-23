Glastonbury Festival
Revellers dance as Royal Blood perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Little Dragon perform on the West Holts Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Royal Blood perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers dance at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kris Kristofferson performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Charli XCX performs on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers dance as they listen to Charli XCX perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actor Bradley Cooper performs on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers smile at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller rests at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller exhales at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers relax at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actor Johnny Depp greets fans before presenting his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers observe a minute of silence, in honour of those affected by recent events in Manchester and London, in front of the Pyramid Stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers react as actor Johnny Depp presents his film The Libertine, at Cinemageddon at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tents are seen at Worthy Farm in Somerset during Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers take part in a peace event by the Stone Circle at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A sign post is seen at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers take part in a peace event by the Stone Circle at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers carry their children at Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller gestures by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, in Britain June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers gather at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers sleep in front of a food stand at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers gather by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers use the public lavatories at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller relaxes by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers sleep by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers watch fireworks at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers gather at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A flag flutters at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller gestures at Worthy Farm in Somerset, upon arrival for the Glastonbury Festival, in Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller is pictured with a baby at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers paint faces at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers are sprayed with water as they cool down at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset, for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers are sprayed with water as they cool down at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset, for the Glastonbury Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller shades from the sun at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Next Slideshows
Firefly Music Festival
Revelers party in the woods at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.
Bat-Signal honors Adam West in Los Angeles
A Bat-Signal is projected onto City Hall in Los Angeles in honor of late actor Adam West, who played the Caped Crusader beginning in 1966.
London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018
Highlights from London's Fashion Week Men's.
AFI Life Achievement Award
The stars come out for the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award honoring Diane Keaton in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
Preparing for Eid at Brooklyn salon
A Brooklyn salon does hair, nails, and henna ahead of Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
The scene of the Philando Castile shooting
Evidence photos from the scene after St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.