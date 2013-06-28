Glastonbury festival
Rita Ora performs at the Pyramid stage on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Danielle and Este Haim from all-sister Californian band Haim perform at the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Liam Gallagher performs with his band Beady Eye during the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Michael Campari performs on the Sensation stage on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Festival goers wait for singer Rita Ora to perform on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The Luchos Libra travelling performers stretch on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A Flying Segulls performer looks among an audience in the Spirit of '71 field on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Dave Martin, 46, who has travelled from Australia for the festival, dances on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Lead singer Justin Young from The Vaccines performs on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Rita Ora performs at the Pyramid stage on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A festival goer (2nd R) poses for a photo with a folk band on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Festival goers enjoy old fashioned fair rides in the Spirit of '71 field on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The crowd cheers for Liam Gallagher at the Other Stage during the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Festival goers negotiate a muddy slope after heavy rainfall on the second day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Harry, 2, is pulled through the mud on the second day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Festival goers play baseball, batting a beer can with a wellington boot, on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Festival goers look at the campsite on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Nicola Deaton, 24, at Glastonbury for her second time, poses for a picture on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Festival goers inhale laughing gas at sunrise at the stone circle on the second day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A festival goer dances to the drums at the Stone Circle on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Festival goers arrive at the campsite on the second day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Bride-to-be Lizzie Chapman, 23, reacts after drinking cider through a funnel on arriving at Glastonbury where she celebrates her hen night, on the second day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia...more
A policeman warns campers about recent thefts on site as they arrive on the second day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A festival goer dressed as a pirate relaxes in a hammock on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Festival-goers wait for the sunrise from the stone circle on the second day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A festival goer cheers for a performer at the Stone Circle on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Paul Burman, 46, sits on a stone at the Stone Circle on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Glastonbury campsite at sunrise on the second day of the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
