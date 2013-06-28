Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jun 28, 2013

Glastonbury festival

<p>Rita Ora performs at the Pyramid stage on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>Danielle and Este Haim from all-sister Californian band Haim perform at the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>Liam Gallagher performs with his band Beady Eye during the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>Michael Campari performs on the Sensation stage on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>Festival goers wait for singer Rita Ora to perform on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>The Luchos Libra travelling performers stretch on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>A Flying Segulls performer looks among an audience in the Spirit of '71 field on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>Dave Martin, 46, who has travelled from Australia for the festival, dances on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>Lead singer Justin Young from The Vaccines performs on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>Rita Ora performs at the Pyramid stage on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>A festival goer (2nd R) poses for a photo with a folk band on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>Festival goers enjoy old fashioned fair rides in the Spirit of '71 field on the third day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>The crowd cheers for Liam Gallagher at the Other Stage during the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>Festival goers negotiate a muddy slope after heavy rainfall on the second day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>Harry, 2, is pulled through the mud on the second day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>Festival goers play baseball, batting a beer can with a wellington boot, on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>Festival goers look at the campsite on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>Nicola Deaton, 24, at Glastonbury for her second time, poses for a picture on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>Festival goers inhale laughing gas at sunrise at the stone circle on the second day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>A festival goer dances to the drums at the Stone Circle on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>Festival goers arrive at the campsite on the second day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>Bride-to-be Lizzie Chapman, 23, reacts after drinking cider through a funnel on arriving at Glastonbury where she celebrates her hen night, on the second day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>A policeman warns campers about recent thefts on site as they arrive on the second day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>A festival goer dressed as a pirate relaxes in a hammock on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>Festival-goers wait for the sunrise from the stone circle on the second day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>A festival goer cheers for a performer at the Stone Circle on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>Paul Burman, 46, sits on a stone at the Stone Circle on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

<p>Glastonbury campsite at sunrise on the second day of the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, June 28, 2013

