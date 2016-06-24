Glastonbury: Mud and music
Revelers take part in the Vloody Cloody Heroes Parade during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers lie in hammocks during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers take part in the Vloody Cloody Heroes Parade during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A tribute to British musician David Bowie is placed on top of the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers rush to the stage ahead of the performance of the Orchestra of Syrian Musicians with Damon Albarn and guests on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers walk in the mud during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers rest in a field during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A tribute to Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister is placed on top of the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers wrapped in European Union flags walk at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers transport a cart with their belongings as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers walk near tents at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A reveler sleeps on a stone at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A reveler walks near a wall with posters at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Fireworks explode in the sky during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers queue at the entrance of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A reveler carries her belongings after arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A reveler looks on at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers carry their belongings as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers carry their belongings as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers carry their belongings as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers walk in the mud during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers carry their belongings as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A reveler drops down a slide during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers ride their bikes on a muddy road as they arrive at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A reveler sits with his belongings after arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Revelers walk near The Park stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
