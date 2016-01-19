Glenn Frey: 1948 - 2016

Members of the Eagles (L - R) Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit attend the premiere of the film "History of the Eagles Part One" during Sundance London, at the O2 Arena in London, April 25, 2013. The group blended rock with...more

Members of the Eagles (L - R) Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit attend the premiere of the film "History of the Eagles Part One" during Sundance London, at the O2 Arena in London, April 25, 2013. The group blended rock with country music influences to become one of the most popular bands of the 1970s, with hit songs such as "Hotel California," "Peaceful Easy Feeling," "Already Gone" and "Take It Easy." The band broke up in 1980. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close