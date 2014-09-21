Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Sep 21, 2014 | 3:30pm EDT

Global climate marches

Activists hold signs as they march down 6th Avenue while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Activists hold signs as they march down 6th Avenue while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Activists hold signs as they march down 6th Avenue while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
1 / 23
(L-R) French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, former United States Vice President Al Gore, United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and French Environment Minister Segolene Royal take part in the "People's Climate March" down 6th Ave in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(L-R) French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, former United States Vice President Al Gore, United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and French Environment Minister Segolene Royal take part in the "People's Climate March" down 6th Ave in the...more

Sunday, September 21, 2014
(L-R) French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, former United States Vice President Al Gore, United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and French Environment Minister Segolene Royal take part in the "People's Climate March" down 6th Ave in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 23
People hold banners and dance during a Climate Change March demanding politicians take tougher action to protect the climate in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People hold banners and dance during a Climate Change March demanding politicians take tougher action to protect the climate in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sunday, September 21, 2014
People hold banners and dance during a Climate Change March demanding politicians take tougher action to protect the climate in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 23
People take part in a march against climate change in New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a march against climate change in New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Sunday, September 21, 2014
People take part in a march against climate change in New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
4 / 23
Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
5 / 23
Tens of thousands march down 6th Avenue while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tens of thousands march down 6th Avenue while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Tens of thousands march down 6th Avenue while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
6 / 23
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio takes part in a march against climate change in New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio takes part in a march against climate change in New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio takes part in a march against climate change in New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 23
Activists hold a banner as they lead a march of tens of thousands down 6th Avenue during the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Activists hold a banner as they lead a march of tens of thousands down 6th Avenue during the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Activists hold a banner as they lead a march of tens of thousands down 6th Avenue during the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 23
Actress Emma Thompson speaks to the media at the start of the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Actress Emma Thompson speaks to the media at the start of the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Actress Emma Thompson speaks to the media at the start of the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
9 / 23
A protester, posing as a lobbyist, kisses another wearing a mask of German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a Climate Change March in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A protester, posing as a lobbyist, kisses another wearing a mask of German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a Climate Change March in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sunday, September 21, 2014
A protester, posing as a lobbyist, kisses another wearing a mask of German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a Climate Change March in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
10 / 23
Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
11 / 23
Activists hold placards while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Activists hold placards while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Activists hold placards while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
12 / 23
A demonstrator protests in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A demonstrator protests in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Sunday, September 21, 2014
A demonstrator protests in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
13 / 23
People take part in a march against climate change in New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a march against climate change in New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Sunday, September 21, 2014
People take part in a march against climate change in New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
14 / 23
People hold banners and dance during a Climate Change March demanding politicians take tougher action to protect the climate in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People hold banners and dance during a Climate Change March demanding politicians take tougher action to protect the climate in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sunday, September 21, 2014
People hold banners and dance during a Climate Change March demanding politicians take tougher action to protect the climate in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
15 / 23
A protester holds a banner as he participates in a rally called the Climate Change Action March in Sydney September 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A protester holds a banner as he participates in a rally called the Climate Change Action March in Sydney September 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, September 21, 2014
A protester holds a banner as he participates in a rally called the Climate Change Action March in Sydney September 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 23
Protesters hold inflatable planes with labels reading "climate killer" and "tax break model" during a Climate Change March demanding politicians take tougher action to protect the climate in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Protesters hold inflatable planes with labels reading "climate killer" and "tax break model" during a Climate Change March demanding politicians take tougher action to protect the climate in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Protesters hold inflatable planes with labels reading "climate killer" and "tax break model" during a Climate Change March demanding politicians take tougher action to protect the climate in Berlin, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
17 / 23
Activists hold banners as they take part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Activists hold banners as they take part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Activists hold banners as they take part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
18 / 23
Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
19 / 23
Activists lead with a float while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Activists lead with a float while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Activists lead with a float while taking part in the People's Climate March through Midtown, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
20 / 23
Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Demonstrators in animal costumes walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
21 / 23
Demonstrators walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Demonstrators walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Demonstrators walk in the "People's Climate March" in central London September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
22 / 23
A protester carries a banner referring to Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott as he participates in a rally called the Climate Change Action March in Sydney September 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A protester carries a banner referring to Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott as he participates in a rally called the Climate Change Action March in Sydney September 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, September 21, 2014
A protester carries a banner referring to Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott as he participates in a rally called the Climate Change Action March in Sydney September 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Clashes in Glasgow

Clashes in Glasgow

Next Slideshows

Clashes in Glasgow

Clashes in Glasgow

Pro-unionists clash with independence supporters in Scotland.

Sep 20 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Sep 20 2014
Rebellion in Yemen

Rebellion in Yemen

Armed Shi'ite Houthi rebels clash with Yemeni forces.

Sep 19 2014
Destruction in east Ukraine

Destruction in east Ukraine

Ruins from the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Sep 19 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast