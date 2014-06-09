Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 9, 2014 | 10:10am EDT

Goals around the world

Goalposts stand in a soccer field flooded by the waters of the Paraguay River in Asuncion, Paraguay, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Goalposts stand in a soccer field flooded by the waters of the Paraguay River in Asuncion, Paraguay, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Monday, June 09, 2014
Goalposts stand in a soccer field flooded by the waters of the Paraguay River in Asuncion, Paraguay, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Close
1 / 30
Goalposts stand in a public soccer pitch in Berlin, Germany, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Goalposts stand in a public soccer pitch in Berlin, Germany, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, June 09, 2014
Goalposts stand in a public soccer pitch in Berlin, Germany, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 30
A soccer goalpost stands half buried in the ground after a major flood, at a stadium in Nemila, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A soccer goalpost stands half buried in the ground after a major flood, at a stadium in Nemila, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Monday, June 09, 2014
A soccer goalpost stands half buried in the ground after a major flood, at a stadium in Nemila, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
3 / 30
Sheep graze in front of a soccer goalpost in Shuto Orizari, a shantytown near the capital Skopje, Macedonia, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Sheep graze in front of a soccer goalpost in Shuto Orizari, a shantytown near the capital Skopje, Macedonia, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Monday, June 09, 2014
Sheep graze in front of a soccer goalpost in Shuto Orizari, a shantytown near the capital Skopje, Macedonia, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
4 / 30
Children play soccer on a playing field in Kirtipur, Kathmandu, Nepal, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Children play soccer on a playing field in Kirtipur, Kathmandu, Nepal, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, June 09, 2014
Children play soccer on a playing field in Kirtipur, Kathmandu, Nepal, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
5 / 30
A makeshift soccer goalpost stands near Molweni, west of Durban, South Africa, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A makeshift soccer goalpost stands near Molweni, west of Durban, South Africa, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Monday, June 09, 2014
A makeshift soccer goalpost stands near Molweni, west of Durban, South Africa, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
6 / 30
A man plays soccer with migrant workers from Bangladesh and India at a street soccer court near a workers' dormitory in Singapore June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A man plays soccer with migrant workers from Bangladesh and India at a street soccer court near a workers' dormitory in Singapore June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, June 09, 2014
A man plays soccer with migrant workers from Bangladesh and India at a street soccer court near a workers' dormitory in Singapore June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
7 / 30
A broken soccer goalpost stands on a pitch in Wythenshawe Park near Manchester, northern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A broken soccer goalpost stands on a pitch in Wythenshawe Park near Manchester, northern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, June 09, 2014
A broken soccer goalpost stands on a pitch in Wythenshawe Park near Manchester, northern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
8 / 30
Two men kick a ball on a soccer field in front of a coking plant in the western city of Bottrop, Germany, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Two men kick a ball on a soccer field in front of a coking plant in the western city of Bottrop, Germany, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Monday, June 09, 2014
Two men kick a ball on a soccer field in front of a coking plant in the western city of Bottrop, Germany, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
9 / 30
Men pose for a photograph in front of a goalpost in the Castro-Castro Prison in Lima, Peru, June 2, 2014. The banner reads, "I made some mistakes and paid for them. But please nobody say football is to blame. I was wrong, but the ball does not get dirty," paraphrasing a phrase said by Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Men pose for a photograph in front of a goalpost in the Castro-Castro Prison in Lima, Peru, June 2, 2014. The banner reads, "I made some mistakes and paid for them. But please nobody say football is to blame. I was wrong, but the ball does not get...more

Monday, June 09, 2014
Men pose for a photograph in front of a goalpost in the Castro-Castro Prison in Lima, Peru, June 2, 2014. The banner reads, "I made some mistakes and paid for them. But please nobody say football is to blame. I was wrong, but the ball does not get dirty," paraphrasing a phrase said by Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Close
10 / 30
A kite flies above a goalpost at a playing field in a slum on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A kite flies above a goalpost at a playing field in a slum on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Monday, June 09, 2014
A kite flies above a goalpost at a playing field in a slum on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
11 / 30
Grass grows in front of a goalpost in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Grass grows in front of a goalpost in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Monday, June 09, 2014
Grass grows in front of a goalpost in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
12 / 30
A goalpost is painted on a wall at a house used as a creche in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A goalpost is painted on a wall at a house used as a creche in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Monday, June 09, 2014
A goalpost is painted on a wall at a house used as a creche in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
13 / 30
Players for "The Tuesdays" pose in a soccer goalpost at a training ground in Balham, south London June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Players for "The Tuesdays" pose in a soccer goalpost at a training ground in Balham, south London June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, June 09, 2014
Players for "The Tuesdays" pose in a soccer goalpost at a training ground in Balham, south London June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
14 / 30
A Swiss airline jet flies over a goalpost on a soccer pitch as it approaches to land at Zurich Airport in the town of Kloten, Switzerland, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Swiss airline jet flies over a goalpost on a soccer pitch as it approaches to land at Zurich Airport in the town of Kloten, Switzerland, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Monday, June 09, 2014
A Swiss airline jet flies over a goalpost on a soccer pitch as it approaches to land at Zurich Airport in the town of Kloten, Switzerland, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
15 / 30
A boy with a cricket bat gestures while playing near a soccer goalpost in a slum in Karachi, Pakistan, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A boy with a cricket bat gestures while playing near a soccer goalpost in a slum in Karachi, Pakistan, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Monday, June 09, 2014
A boy with a cricket bat gestures while playing near a soccer goalpost in a slum in Karachi, Pakistan, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
16 / 30
A boy jumps to save a goal while playing soccer on the beach in Benghazi, Libya, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A boy jumps to save a goal while playing soccer on the beach in Benghazi, Libya, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Monday, June 09, 2014
A boy jumps to save a goal while playing soccer on the beach in Benghazi, Libya, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
17 / 30
A soccer goalpost stands on a pitch in Luwan Sports Center in downtown Shanghai, China, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A soccer goalpost stands on a pitch in Luwan Sports Center in downtown Shanghai, China, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, June 09, 2014
A soccer goalpost stands on a pitch in Luwan Sports Center in downtown Shanghai, China, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 30
A goalpost stands in Duillier near Geneva, Switzerland, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A goalpost stands in Duillier near Geneva, Switzerland, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Monday, June 09, 2014
A goalpost stands in Duillier near Geneva, Switzerland, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
19 / 30
In a photograph taken using long exposure, a goalpost is illuminated by a flashlight at the Harpur's Hill housing estate in the town of Coleraine, Northern Ireland, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

In a photograph taken using long exposure, a goalpost is illuminated by a flashlight at the Harpur's Hill housing estate in the town of Coleraine, Northern Ireland, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, June 09, 2014
In a photograph taken using long exposure, a goalpost is illuminated by a flashlight at the Harpur's Hill housing estate in the town of Coleraine, Northern Ireland, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
20 / 30
A woman walks her dog past a soccer goalpost beside the Arakawa River in Tokyo, Japan, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A woman walks her dog past a soccer goalpost beside the Arakawa River in Tokyo, Japan, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Monday, June 09, 2014
A woman walks her dog past a soccer goalpost beside the Arakawa River in Tokyo, Japan, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
21 / 30
Dogs walk past a goalpost on a foggy morning in the town of Lipljan, Kosovo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Dogs walk past a goalpost on a foggy morning in the town of Lipljan, Kosovo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Monday, June 09, 2014
Dogs walk past a goalpost on a foggy morning in the town of Lipljan, Kosovo, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Close
22 / 30
Children play in front of a soccer goalpost on a sports court in the Villa Urquiza neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Children play in front of a soccer goalpost on a sports court in the Villa Urquiza neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Monday, June 09, 2014
Children play in front of a soccer goalpost on a sports court in the Villa Urquiza neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
23 / 30
A goalkeeper jumps to save a goal during soccer practice in Vipolze, Slovenia, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A goalkeeper jumps to save a goal during soccer practice in Vipolze, Slovenia, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Monday, June 09, 2014
A goalkeeper jumps to save a goal during soccer practice in Vipolze, Slovenia, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
24 / 30
A cow stands in front of a soccer goalpost in a field in Monnickendam, Netherlands, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

A cow stands in front of a soccer goalpost in a field in Monnickendam, Netherlands, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Monday, June 09, 2014
A cow stands in front of a soccer goalpost in a field in Monnickendam, Netherlands, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Close
25 / 30
Children practice their soccer skills in front a goalpost in Tunks Park in Sydney, Australia, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Children practice their soccer skills in front a goalpost in Tunks Park in Sydney, Australia, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, June 09, 2014
Children practice their soccer skills in front a goalpost in Tunks Park in Sydney, Australia, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
26 / 30
Boys stand next to a soccer goalpost in Sayidka in southern Mogadishu, Somalia, on June 2, 2014. Reuters/Feisal Omar

Boys stand next to a soccer goalpost in Sayidka in southern Mogadishu, Somalia, on June 2, 2014. Reuters/Feisal Omar

Monday, June 09, 2014
Boys stand next to a soccer goalpost in Sayidka in southern Mogadishu, Somalia, on June 2, 2014. Reuters/Feisal Omar
Close
27 / 30
A boy jumps to save a goal while playing soccer at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, India, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A boy jumps to save a goal while playing soccer at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, India, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, June 09, 2014
A boy jumps to save a goal while playing soccer at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, India, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
28 / 30
The city skyline is seen through a soccer goalpost in Toronto, Canada, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The city skyline is seen through a soccer goalpost in Toronto, Canada, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, June 09, 2014
The city skyline is seen through a soccer goalpost in Toronto, Canada, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
29 / 30
A soccer goalpost stands in a sports field in Lincoln Park in Chicago May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A soccer goalpost stands in a sports field in Lincoln Park in Chicago May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, June 09, 2014
A soccer goalpost stands in a sports field in Lincoln Park in Chicago May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Living in a plane

Living in a plane

Next Slideshows

Living in a plane

Living in a plane

An Oregon man who calls a Boeing 727 home.

Jun 08 2014
Best of French Open

Best of French Open

Our top images from the French Open.

Jun 08 2014
D-Day: Then and now

D-Day: Then and now

The beaches of Normandy during the allied landings and today.

Jun 07 2014
Celebrating the dark side

Celebrating the dark side

Vampires, Victorian goths and lovers of dark subcultures gather for the Wave and Goth festival in Leipzig, Germany.

Jun 06 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast