Going, going, gone
The Lishui bridge collapsing during a controlled demolition in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
The demolition of a "nail house" in Guangzhou, China, January 8, 2008. REUTERS/Joe Tan
The demolition of a chimney in Vienna, May 4, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
The demolition of a chimney in the eastern German town of Boxberg, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Sosnowski
A 22-floor residential building being demolished in Liuzhou, China, December 30, 2009. Half of the building leaned but failed to fall while the other half collapsed. The demolition failed due to technical reasons, China Daily reported. ...more
The demolition of four chimneys of a former lignite-fired power station south of Berlin, September 22, 2001. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People gather to watch the Tripode administrative building during its controlled demolition in Nantes, western France, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Files
The demolition of four cooling towers during a controlled detonation in the eastern German town of Boxberg, April 13, 2006. REUTERS/Files
The demolition of the abandoned Sir John Carling Building in a controlled implosion in Ottawa, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Cape Town residents watch as the city's landmark Athlone cooling towers are demolished in a 10-second implosion, August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A brick building being imploded on Governors Island in New York, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich
The demolition of a former office building of Rockwell Automation by controlled explosions west of Zurich, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The Gettysburg National Tower falls as demolition charges explode at the Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania, July 3. REUTERS/Files
Alvorada Hotel collapses during controlled implosions in Brasilia, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The demolition of a five-story building previously used by the Navy Veterans Fund in central Athens, October 24, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
