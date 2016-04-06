Going hungry in Yemen
A man dresses his malnourished daughter at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A malnourished child lies on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A malnourished boy cries as he sits on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman holds her malnourished daughter at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman holds her malnourished daughter at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A nurse weighs a malnourished girl at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman holds her malnourished daughter at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Ali Mohammed al-Tawaari, a six-month-old malnourished boy, lies in a bed at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen July 28, 2015. Born just before the outbreak of Yemen's devastating war, Ali Mohammed al-Tawaari may well not survive it. Damaged by a lack of...more
The mother of 21-month-old Majed Ayyash prepares him to be weighed in a malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen July 30, 2015. Damaged by a lack of skilled medical care at a critical moment, many infants struggle for life in a hospital in...more
Two-year-old Hanadi Dawod cries as she is weighed to check for acute severe malnutrition in a malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Ali Mohammed al-Tawaari, a six-month-old malnourished boy, cries as he is weighed in a malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanaa, Yemen July 30, 2015. Born just before the outbreak of Yemen's devastating war, Ali Mohammed al-Tawaari may well not...more
A nurse feeds a newborn baby in a special care unit at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A malnourished child sits at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A nurse holds a malnourished child at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A malnourished child lies in a bed at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A doctor attends to a newborn baby in a special care unit at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A malnourished boy cries in his home in Sanaa June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding centre at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed al-Sayaghi
A woman sits next to her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A malnourished child is seen at a therapeutic feeding centre at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed al-Sayaghi
A doctor holds a malnourished boy as his mother sits at a therapeutic feeding centre in the southern Yemeni city of Taiz, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A nurse checks a malnourished child at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A child suffering from malnutrition rests in a bed at Assabiyn hospital in Sanaa, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman sits next to her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding centre at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A malnourished child lies on a weighing scale at a therapeutic feeding centre at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A woman pinches her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A family with a malnourished child is pictured in their home in Sanaa June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A newborn baby cries in a special care unit at a hospital in Sanaa, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
