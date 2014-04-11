Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 11, 2014 | 11:55am EDT

Gold diggers

<p>Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
1 / 15
<p>A prospector pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
2 / 15
<p>A prospector pans for gold in a hole in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector pans for gold in a hole in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector pans for gold in a hole in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
3 / 15
<p>A prospector carries a bag of sand as he pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector carries a bag of sand as he pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector carries a bag of sand as he pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
4 / 15
<p>Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
5 / 15
<p>A prospector sorts gold particles found at a new gold mine in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector sorts gold particles found at a new gold mine in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector sorts gold particles found at a new gold mine in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
6 / 15
<p>A prospector looks on as he prepares to pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector looks on as he prepares to pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector looks on as he prepares to pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
7 / 15
<p>A prospector sits near a hole as he rests at a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector sits near a hole as he rests at a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector sits near a hole as he rests at a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
8 / 15
<p>Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
9 / 15
<p>A prospector sells gold particles found at a new gold mine discovered in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector sells gold particles found at a new gold mine discovered in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector sells gold particles found at a new gold mine discovered in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
10 / 15
<p>Prospectors carry sand as they pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Prospectors carry sand as they pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

Prospectors carry sand as they pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
11 / 15
<p>A prospector with a child on her back carries sand as she pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector with a child on her back carries sand as she pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector with a child on her back carries sand as she pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
12 / 15
<p>A prospector carries sand as she pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector carries sand as she pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector carries sand as she pans for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
13 / 15
<p>A prospector pans for gold as a child watches her at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector pans for gold as a child watches her at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector pans for gold as a child watches her at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
14 / 15
<p>A prospector goes down a hole as he pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A prospector goes down a hole as he pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, April 11, 2014

A prospector goes down a hole as he pans for gold in a cocoa farm that is turning into a gold mine near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Shadow of Air Force One

Shadow of Air Force One

Next Slideshows

Shadow of Air Force One

Shadow of Air Force One

The presidential plane over America.

Apr 10 2014
School stabbing shocks community

School stabbing shocks community

The town of Murrysville, Pennsylvania, seeks answers after a high school sophomore attacked 22 people.

Apr 10 2014
Lost in time - the Cyprus buffer zone

Lost in time - the Cyprus buffer zone

Photographer Neil Hall traveled to Cyprus to document the United Nations buffer zone between the Turkish Cypriot-controlled north of the island and the Greek...

Apr 10 2014
The Syrian front

The Syrian front

Recent images from the frontlines of Syria.

Apr 09 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast