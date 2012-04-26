Gold in Indonesia's hills
A local gold trader shows a piece of gold after he purchased it from a gold miner at the mine site in Poboya in Indonesia, Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. Indonesia is the fourth largest country in the world by population. Some 1.1 million...more
A local gold trader shows a piece of gold after he purchased it from a gold miner at the mine site in Poboya in Indonesia, Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. Indonesia is the fourth largest country in the world by population. Some 1.1 million people are employed in Indonesia's formal mining sector, according to the national statistic bureau. This figure does not include illegal miners. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A miner breaks stones containing gold in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A miner, Halim, 35, (R) and his team take a break at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Miners dig at the ground to find stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Halim, 35, and other miners stand on the stones containing gold materials at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A miner, Halim, 35, tries to break stones containing gold materials in a tunnel at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Miners mine for gold inside a tunnel in an illegal gold mine in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A miner breaks stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
An aerial view of the foothills of Mosomba Mountain at Poboya village is seen ,where approximately ten thousand gold miners work illegally, in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A miner takes a bath in the river at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A miner Rahmat Halim (L) and his colleagues wait for transportation to send the sacks of stone material containing gold to be processed 15 km away from the site of Poboya gold mining area at the Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. ...more
A manual gold smelting process is seen in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Miners use fire to break a stone containing gold in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A local gold trader shows two pieces of gold weighing 500 grams (1.1 pounds) after he purchased them from gold miners in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Miners take a bath in the river at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A miner eats noodles for his lunch in a makeshift tent at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Damage caused by illegal mining is seen on a hillside in Poboya in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A miner uses a bamboo stick to remove stones containing gold material from the hillside at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A miner carries a sack of stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Miners remove sacks of stones containing gold material from a tunnel at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A miner carries a sack of stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Sacks of stones containing gold are seen before being transported to a smelting plant near the site of Poboya mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Miners take a break in their makeshift tent at the site of Poboya gold mining area at the Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Miners carry sacks of stones containing gold material at the site of Poboya gold mining area in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
