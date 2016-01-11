Golden Globe after-parties
The cast of "Transparent" pose in various positions as they arrive at The HBO Golden Globe After Party in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jon Hamm carries his award for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama for his role on "Mad Men" as he arrives at The HBO Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jaime King greets actress Michelle Monaghan as they arrive at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rachel Bloom holds her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for her role on "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" as she arrives at The HBO Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Carly Chaikin, Christian Slater, winner of Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for 'Mr. Robot,' Rami Malek and Portia Doubleday (L-R), winners of Best Series - Drama for 'Mr. Robot,' attend the 17th Annual...more
Actress Kaley Cuoco attends the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew
Actors Denis O'Hare (L) and Cheyenne Jackson attend the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew
(L-R) Sistine Stallone, model Jennifer Flavin, actor Sylvester Stallone, winner of the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture award for his role in "Creed", Sophia Stallone and Scarlet Stallone at the 17th Annual...more
Gillian Anderson at the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew
Heidi Klum arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Charli XCX at the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Part. REUTERS/David McNew
Singer Katy Perry arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jackie Cruz at the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew
(L-R) Orlando Bloom, Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo at the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew
Lady Victoria Hervey arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Ta'Rhonda Jones at the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew
Actress Alexandra Daddario attends the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew
Actress Katharine McPhee attends the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew
Actress Kat Graham attends the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew
Fashion designer Whitney Port arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Laverne Cox arrives at The HBO Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Krysten Ritter arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Bella Thorne arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jaimie Alexander and actor Peter Facinelli arrive at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Candice Patton attends the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew
Actress Malin Ackerman arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Rumer Willis attends the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/David McNew
Model Kelly Rohrbach arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Damien Lewis arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Zoe Lister-Jones (L), Colin Hanks and Angelique Cabral arrive at The HBO Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Socialite Olivia Palermo arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Patrick Stewart and wife, Sunny Ozell, arrive at The HBO Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Rooney Mara arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Andy Sandberg arrives at The HBO Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young arrive at The HBO Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Queen Latifah arrives at The HBO Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Bella Thorne attends the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew
Actress Mira Sorvino arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Meagan Good attends the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party. REUTERS/David McNew
Actress Kate Bosworth arrives at The Weinstein Company & Netflix Golden Globe After Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Golden Globe red carpet
Hollywood's awards season kicked off in the form of a star-studded and often raucous party.
Golden Globe highlights
Memorable moments at the Golden Globe awards.
David Bowie: 1947-2016
David Bowie, a music legend who pushed the boundaries of music, fashion, identity and sexuality, died of cancer at age 69.
People's Choice Awards
Highlights from the People's Choice Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.