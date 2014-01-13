Golden Globe Awards red carpet
Actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Drew Barrymore hug on the red carpet at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Emma Thomson speaks with actor Matthew McConaughey and Brazilian model Camila Alves as they arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Cate Blanchett from the film "Blue Jasmine" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Sandra Bullock, from the film "Gravity," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Olivia Wilde arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper greet each other at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mila Kunis arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musican Taylor Swift arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Sofia Vergara from the sitcom "Modern Family" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Uma Thurman arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Julia Roberts arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Drew Barrymore arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Reese Witherspoon poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Matthew McConaughey from the film "The Dallas Buyers Club" arrives with Camila Alves at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Emma Watson arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Emma Thompson, from the film "Saving Mr. Banks," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kerry Washington and actor Christoph Waltz talk on the red carpet at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Edie Falco arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Zooey Deschanel from the sitcom "New Girl" poses on arrival at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Sally Hawkins, from the film "Blue Jasmine," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Amber Heard arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Kristin Chenoweth arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Amy Adams arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Heidi Klum arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lena Dunham arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Lupita Nyong'o of the film "12 Years A Slave" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Kevin Bacon with daughter Sosie Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick pose on arrival at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Michelle Dockery arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Hayden Panettiere, from the drama series "Nashville," poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Elisabeth Moss from the drama series "Mad Men" arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Joanna Newsom and actor Andy Samberg arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress and Golden Globes co-host Tina Fey arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Naomi Watts and Liev Schrieber arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Julianna Margulies, from the drama series "The Good Wife," poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor from the film "12 Years a Slave" arrives with Sari Mercer at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Gabourey Sidibe arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Amy Poehler arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dame Helen Mirren and Mila Kunis share a laugh at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bono, Larry Mullen, Jr., Adam Clayon, and The Edge from the band U2 arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Robin Wright and Ben Foster arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Allison Williams arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Robert Redford and his wife Sibylle arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Oscar Isaac and Leonardo DiCaprio arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Sarah Paulson arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Bruce Dern and his daughter Laura Dern arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kaley Cuoco, from the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lupita Nyong'o, of the film "12 Years A Slave," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Aubrey Plaza arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Sarah Hyland arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
TV personality Giuliana Rancic arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jacqueline Bisset arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Melissa Rauch, from the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
