Pictures | Mon Jan 11, 2016 | 10:45am EST

Golden Globe highlights

Leonardo DiCaprio holds his award for Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama, for "The Revenant", at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Leonardo DiCaprio holds his award for Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama, for "The Revenant", at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Leonardo DiCaprio holds his award for Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama, for "The Revenant", at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Ricky Gervais hosts. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin (2nd R) and their daughters Sistine (L), Scarlet, (2nd L) and Sophia, pose with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in "Creed". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Rachel Bloom poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for her role in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" backstage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio speaks after "The Revenant" won Best Motion Picture, Drama. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Lady Gaga poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in "American Horror Story- Hotel". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Denzel Washington (L) and his family are seen on stage after Washington won the Cecil B. Demille Award. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Matt Damon takes a photo as he poses backstage with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in "The Martian". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Melissa McCarthy (L) Jason Statham (C) and Paul Feig on stage. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Jennifer Lawrence poses backstage with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in "Joy". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Melissa McCarthy and her husband actor Ben Falcone make their way to the ballroom on arrival. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Christian Slater poses backstage with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in "Mr. Robot". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Amy Adams gets a kiss from an unidentified guest upon her arrival. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jon Hamm poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama for his role in "Mad Men". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Michael B. Jordan arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu poses with the awards for Best Director and Best Motion Picture - Drama for "The Revenant" (L) and actor Leonardo DiCaprio poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "The Revenant"6. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Jonah Hill arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Kate Winslet poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her role in "Steve Jobs". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Director Ridley Scott accepts the award after "The Martian" won Best Motion Picture - Comedy. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Sylvester Stallone poses backstage with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in "Creed". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Taraji P. Henson poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama for her role in "Empire". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Comedian Amy Schumer arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ryan Gosling (L) and Brad Pitt present. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Brie Larson speaks after winning Best Actress - Motion Picture, Drama for her performance in "Room". REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Rachel Bloom reacts after winning Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical for her performance in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend". REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Host Ricky Gervais (L) stands with presenter Mel Gibson. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Taraji P. Henson reacts after winning Best Actress - TV Series, Drama for her performance in "Empire". REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Jonah Hill (L) and Channing Tatum present. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Amy Schumer (L) and Jennifer Lawrence present. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Mark Wahlberg (L) and Will Ferrell present. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Actress Taraji P. Henson walks to the ballroom as she arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Quentin Tarantino accepts the award for Ennio Morricone after "The Hateful Eight" won Best Original Score - Motion Picture. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell present. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Jim Carrey presents. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Jamie Foxx and Lily James present. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout

Sam Smith (R) and Jimmy Napes pose with the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "Writing's on the Wall" from the film "Spectre". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her way to the ballroom on arrival. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Oscar Isaac poses backstage with the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in "Show Me a Hero". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actors Gael Garcia Bernal, Bernadette Peters (C) and Lola Kirke pose backstage with the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Mozart in the Jungle". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Director Pete Docter (L) and producer Jonas Rivera pose with the award for Best Motion Picture - Animated for "Inside Out". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

