Golden Globe nominee reactions
Leonardo DiCaprio, best actor nominee for "The Revenant": "I am incredibly grateful for their nomination, as well as the recognition they have given to this film and to Alejandro's (Inarritu's) vision as its director. Making 'The Revenant' was a true...more
Kate Winslet, best supporting actress for "Steve Jobs": "I am completely over the moon and feel so honored to be nominated for a Golden Globe by the HFPA for this film. I am genuinely ecstatic." REUTERS/Neil Hall
Michael Fassbender, best actor nominee for "Steve Jobs": "This film, and working with Danny Boyle and our amazing cast, has been one of the most creative and amazing experiences of my professional life. It's lovely to be honored." REUTERS/Neil Hall
Eddie Redmayne, best actor nominee for "The Danish Girl": "Having the opportunity to help tell Lili and Gerda�s story has been a great privilege for me, and I am hugely grateful for the guidance, generosity and insight given to me by the transgender...more
Lady Gaga, best limited TV series actress nominee for "American Horror Story: Hotel": "I am too excited for words at this recognition for my work! I dreamed endlessly of being in television & film. This is a real honor for a waitress/singer/actress...more
Brie Larson, best actress nominee for "Room": "Wow. My deepest thanks to the HFPA - I am beyond honored, grateful, thrilled and every other imaginable emotion to be in the company of such an inspirational group of women, and to share this morning's...more
Alejandro Inarritu, best director nominee for "The Revenant": "I can�t believe this time last year we were in Calgary shooting 'The Revanant', and right now I'm in London and just heard the good news! I�m thrilled for our incredible cast and crew." ...more
David O. Russell, director of best comedy movie nominee "Joy": "I am grateful to the HFPA for recognizing 'Joy' and the picture�s leading light, Jennifer (Lawrence), who has taken new risks, across the lifespan story of this picture that can spread...more
Alicia Vikander, best actress nominee for "The Danish Girl" and best supporting actress nominee for "Ex Machina": "To be considered amongst all these brilliant actresses and their outstanding performances is such an honor. Working on 'The Danish...more
Mark Rylance, best supporting actor nominee for "Bridge of Spies" and best actor, limited TV series "Wolf Hall": "I want to thank the members of the HFPA for nominating my work in both 'Bridge of Spies' and 'Wolf Hall'. My work does not stand alone,...more
Tom McCarthy (R), best director, screenplay and best film nominee for "Spotlight": "The best picture nomination really speaks to everyone's work. You don't get nominated unless your actors are really top notch. We are really excited to be involved...more
Joanne Froggatt, best supporting actress nominee for "Downton Abbey": "'Downton Abbey' and Anna Bates have been a big part of my life for some years now. It has been the most exciting journey alongside the most wonderful people. I feel so lucky to...more
Jenji Kohan, creator of best TV comedy nominee "Orange Is The New Black": "Very cool to be recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Thanks Globe people!" REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
