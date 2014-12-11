Edition:
Golden Globe nominees

The Imitation Game is among the Golden Globe nominees for Best Motion Picture, Drama.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Other nominees in the category include Foxcatcher.

Reuters / Monday, May 19, 2014
Boyhood.

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2014
Selma.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
The Theory of Everything.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Steve Carrell is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for Foxcatcher.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Other nominees in the category include Benedict Cumberbatch for The Imitation Game.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
Jake Gyllenhaal for Nightcrawler.

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2013
David Oyelowo for Selma.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Eddie Redmayne for the Theory of Everything.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Jennifer Aniston is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for Cake.

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Other nominees in the category include Felicity Jones for The Theory of Everything.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Julianne Moore for Still Alice.

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Rosamund Pike for Gone Girl.

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2013
Reese Witherspoon for Wild.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Birdman is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 27, 2014
Other nominees in the category include The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2014
Into the Woods.

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2014
Pride.

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2009
St. Vincent.

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Ralph Fiennes is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Grand Budapest Hotel.

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2014
Other nominees in the category include Michael Keaton for Birdman.

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Bill Murray for St. Vincent.

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
Joaquin Phoenix for Inherent Vice.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Christoph Waltz for Big Eyes.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Amy Adams is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Big Eyes.

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2014
Other nominees in the category include Emily Blunt in Into the Woods.

Reuters / Thursday, May 29, 2014
Helen Mirren for The Hundred-Foot Journey.

Reuters / Monday, August 04, 2014
Julianne Moore for Map to the Stars.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Quvenzhane Wallis for Annie.

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2013
