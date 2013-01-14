Golden Globe winners
Actress Jodie Foster runs with her Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Jessica Chastain, winner for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for "Zero Dark Thirty," poses with her award backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Hugh Jackman embraces "Les Miserables" producer Debra Hayward after he won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and the film won the award for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the 70th annual...more
Director Mark Andrews, winner for Best Animated Feature Film for "Brave," celebrates backstage with his award at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Julianne Moore, winner of a Golden Globe for best TV movie/miniseries actress in "Game Change", arrives at the HBO after party after the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
"Girls" creator and actress Lena Dunham (C) poses with cast members Allison Williams (R) and Zosia Mamet (L) after "Girls" won the award for Best Televison Series, Comedy or Musical at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13,...more
Actress Jennifer Garner cheers her husband Ben Affleck (not pictured) as he poses with his awards for best director and Best Motion Picture, Drama for "Argo," backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013....more
Adele, winner for Best Original Song - Motion Picture, for "Skyfall" from the film of the same name, poses with her award backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Anne Hathaway holds the award she won for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her work in "Les Miserables" backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more
Actor Christoph Waltz holds his award for best supporting actor in a motion picture for "Django Unchained" at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond more
Claire Danes, winner for Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama for "Homeland," poses with award backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Director Quentin Tarantino holds the award for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for "Django Unchained" backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The cast of "Les Miserables" (From L:) Helena Bonham Carter, Sasha Baron Cohen, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne, Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman, celebrate their win for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe...more
Hugh Jackman poses with his award for best actor in a musical or comedy motion picture for "Les Miserables" backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Damian Lewis, winner for Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama for "Homeland," poses backstage with his award at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jennifer Lawrence holds the award she won for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her work in "Silver Linings Playbook" backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more
Producer and director Ben Affleck (L) poses with "Argo" producers Grant Heslov (C) and George Clooney after Affleck won Best Director and "Argo" won the award for Best Motion Picture Drama at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills,...more
Actor Don Cheadle, with his partner Bridgid Coulter, holds his award for Best Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical at the InStyle/Warner Bros. after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013....more
"Girls" creator and actress Lena Dunham (C) poses with cast members Allison Williams (R) and Zosia Mamet (L) after "Girls" won the award for Best Televison Series, Comedy or Musical at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13,...more
Actress Julianne Moore poses backstage with the awards for Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Game Change" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The winners for Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television, for "Game Change," ctress Julianne Moore (C) and director Jay Roach (2nd from L) pose with other members of the production backstahe at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in...more
Kevin Costner, winner for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for Hatfields & McCoys, poses with his award backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more
Producer Grant Heslov holds his award for Best Motion Picture Drama for "Argo" at the InStyle/Warner Bros. after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Mark Andrews poses with his award for Best Animated Feature Film, for "Brave" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Director Ben Affleck holds his award for Best Director for "Argo" at the InStyle/Warner Bros. after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
