Golden Globes fashion
Actress Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Jessica Biel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Blake Lively. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Lily Collins. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Model Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Evan Rachel Wood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Drew Barrymore. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Thandie Newton. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Viola Davis. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Priyanka Chopra. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Kristen Bell (L) and Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Maisie Williams. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Ruth Negga. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Musician Justin Timberlake and actress Jessica Biel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Mandy Moore. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Amy Adams. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Octavia Spencer. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Musician Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Felicity Huffman. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Laura Dern. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Chrissy Metz. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Susan Kelechi Watson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Bernadette Peters. REUTERS/Mike Blake
TV personality Kristin Cavallari. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Writer/director Jill Soloway. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Millie Bobby Brown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Televison personality Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Country singer Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors John Travolta and Kelly Preston. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Judith Light. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Winona Ryder. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Sienna Miller. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Gillian Anderson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Brie Larson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Amy Landecker. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Zazie Beetz. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Anna Chlumsky. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Television personality Giuliana Rancic. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Sunny Pawar. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Anna Kendrick. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Claire Foy. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fashion designer Georgina Chapman. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Kristen Wiig. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Trace Lysette. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Yvette Nicole Brown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
TV personality Jenna Bush Hager. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Nightclub tribute to George Michael
Fans of the late singer George Michael dance away their grief at a tribute night in London.
Men's Fashion Week in London
Highlights from London's fashion week for men.
Debbie and Carrie together
Debbie Reynolds, a leading lady in Hollywood musicals and comedies including "Singin' in the Rain," died just one day after the death of her daughter, actress...
Carrie Fisher: 1956-2016
Carrie Fisher, who rose to fame as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" films and later endured drug addiction and stormy romances with show business heavyweights,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.