Mon Jan 9, 2017

Golden Globes memorable moments

Actress Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone pose with their awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for their roles in "La La Land". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Host Jimmy Fallon arrives at the show. Chris Haston/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Director Damien Chazelle holds the award for Best Director - Motion Picture for "La La Land". Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Actress Emily Ratajkowski arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Sunny Pawar (L) and Dev Patel present. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Actor Casey Affleck arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Black-ish". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Actor Ryan Gosling holds his award for Best Actor, Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "La La Land". Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Billy Bob Thornton holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor In a Television Series - Drama for "Goliath". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Actress Anna Chumsky (L) greets actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Producer Adele Romanski accepts the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama for "Moonlight". Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Actress Isabelle Hubbert and producer Paul Verhoeven pose backstage with their awards for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama and Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for "Elle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Producer Jordan Horowitz and Fred Berger accept the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "La La Land". Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Donald Glover holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for his role in "Atlanta". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at a pre-show cocktail party. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is seen during the show. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Hugh Laurie holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in "The Night Manager". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Actress Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Actress Sarah Paulson holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Actor Michael Keaton arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Actress Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Actresses Sarah Paulson (L) and Amanda Peet arrive. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Rosalind Ross and director Mel Gibson arrive. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
The cast and producers of "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" including Courtney B. Vance (L), producer Ryan Murphy (2nd L), actor John Travolta (3rd L), Connie Britton and Cuba Gooding Jr (2nd R), pose with their award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
