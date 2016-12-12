Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 12, 2016 | 11:55am EST

Golden Globes nominations

Emma Stone is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy and Ryan Gosling is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for their rolls in "La La Land". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Emma Stone is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy and Ryan Gosling is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for their rolls in "La La Land". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Emma Stone is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy and Ryan Gosling is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for their rolls in "La La Land". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
1 / 26
Actors Anna Kendrick, Laura Dern and Don Cheadle pose after announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Anna Kendrick, Laura Dern and Don Cheadle pose after announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Actors Anna Kendrick, Laura Dern and Don Cheadle pose after announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 26
Miss Golden Globe Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone, daughters of actor Sylvester Stallone, take a selfie after nominations announcement for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Miss Golden Globe Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone, daughters of actor Sylvester Stallone, take a selfie after nominations announcement for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Miss Golden Globe Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone, daughters of actor Sylvester Stallone, take a selfie after nominations announcement for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 26
Casey Affleck is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Drama for his roll in �Manchester By The Sea�. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Casey Affleck is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Drama for his roll in �Manchester By The Sea�. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Casey Affleck is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Drama for his roll in �Manchester By The Sea�. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
4 / 26
Joel Edgerton is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Drama for his roll in "Loving" REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Joel Edgerton is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Drama for his roll in "Loving" REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Joel Edgerton is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Drama for his roll in "Loving" REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
5 / 26
Andrew Garfield is nominated for Best Actor and Mel Gibson is nominated for Best Director for "HAcksaw Ridge". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Andrew Garfield is nominated for Best Actor and Mel Gibson is nominated for Best Director for "HAcksaw Ridge". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Andrew Garfield is nominated for Best Actor and Mel Gibson is nominated for Best Director for "HAcksaw Ridge". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
6 / 26
Cast member Viggo Mortensen poses during a photocall for the film "Captain Fantastic" in competition in "Un Certain Regard" at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Cast member Viggo Mortensen poses during a photocall for the film "Captain Fantastic" in competition in "Un Certain Regard" at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Cast member Viggo Mortensen poses during a photocall for the film "Captain Fantastic" in competition in "Un Certain Regard" at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
7 / 26
Denzel Washington is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Fences". REUTERS/David McNew

Denzel Washington is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Fences". REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Denzel Washington is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Fences". REUTERS/David McNew
Close
8 / 26
Actor Anna Kendrick poses after announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Anna Kendrick poses after announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Actor Anna Kendrick poses after announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 26
Amy Adams is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Arrival". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Amy Adams is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Arrival". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Amy Adams is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Arrival". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
10 / 26
Jessica Chastain is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Miss Sloane". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Jessica Chastain is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Miss Sloane". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Jessica Chastain is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Miss Sloane". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
11 / 26
Isabelle Huppert is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Elle". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Isabelle Huppert is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Elle". REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Isabelle Huppert is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Elle". REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
12 / 26
Ruth Negga is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Loving". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Ruth Negga is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Loving". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Ruth Negga is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Loving". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
13 / 26
Natalie Portman is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Jackie". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Natalie Portman is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Jackie". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Natalie Portman is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Drama for "Jackie". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
14 / 26
Actors Don Cheadle, Laura Dern, and Anna Kendrick sit before announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Don Cheadle, Laura Dern, and Anna Kendrick sit before announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Actors Don Cheadle, Laura Dern, and Anna Kendrick sit before announcing nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 26
Actor Don Cheadle announces nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Don Cheadle announces nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Actor Don Cheadle announces nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 26
Colin Farrell is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for "The Lobster". REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Colin Farrell is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for "The Lobster". REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Colin Farrell is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for "The Lobster". REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
17 / 26
Hugh Grant is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �Florence Foster Jenkins�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Hugh Grant is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �Florence Foster Jenkins�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Hugh Grant is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �Florence Foster Jenkins�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 26
Jonah Hill is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for "War Dogs". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jonah Hill is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for "War Dogs". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Jonah Hill is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for "War Dogs". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 26
Ryan Reynolds is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for "Deadpool". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ryan Reynolds is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for "Deadpool". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Ryan Reynolds is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for "Deadpool". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
20 / 26
Actor Laura Dern announces nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Laura Dern announces nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Actor Laura Dern announces nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 26
Annette Bening is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �20th Century Women�. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Annette Bening is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �20th Century Women�. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2014
Annette Bening is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �20th Century Women�. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
22 / 26
Lily Collins is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �Rules Don�t Apply�. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lily Collins is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �Rules Don�t Apply�. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Lily Collins is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �Rules Don�t Apply�. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
23 / 26
Hailee Steinfeld is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �The Edge of Seventeen�. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Hailee Steinfeld is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �The Edge of Seventeen�. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Hailee Steinfeld is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �The Edge of Seventeen�. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
24 / 26
Meryl Streep is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �Florence Foster Jenkins�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Meryl Streep is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �Florence Foster Jenkins�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Meryl Streep is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture � Musical or Comedy for �Florence Foster Jenkins�. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
25 / 26
Actor Anna Kendrick announces nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Anna Kendrick announces nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Actor Anna Kendrick announces nominations for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Critics' Choice Awards

Critics' Choice Awards

Next Slideshows

Critics' Choice Awards

Critics' Choice Awards

Highlights from the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

Dec 12 2016
Celebrity dads over 60

Celebrity dads over 60

Mick Jagger has become a father again at the age of 73, joining other older celebrity dads.

Dec 08 2016
Chanel cosmopolite in Paris

Chanel cosmopolite in Paris

Chanel fashion house presents a Paris cosmopolite theme by designer Karl Lagerfeld during the Metiers D'Art Show.

Dec 06 2016
Kennedy Center Honors

Kennedy Center Honors

Al Pacino, James Taylor and Mavis Staples are among the latest recipients of the coveted Kennedy Center Honors awards.

Dec 05 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast