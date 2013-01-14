Edition:
Golden Globes red carpet

<p>Actress Anne Hathaway of the film "Les Miserables" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Actress and pop star Jennifer Lopez arrives with boyfriend Casper Smart at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence, from the film "Silver Linings Playbook," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Jessica Chastain of the film "Zero Dark Thirty" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Actress Lucy Liu arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Lena Dunham, from the televison series "Girls," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Francesca Eastwood, Miss Golden Globe arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Actress and Golden Globe co-host Amy Poehler arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Amy Adams, from the film "The Master," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Socialite and actress Nicole Richie poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Megan Fox poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Julianne Hough, of the film "Rock of Ages," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Carla Gugino arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Katharine McPhee, from the television series "Smash," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Singer Taylor Swift poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Alyssa Milano arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Actress Jodie Foster arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Amy Adams of the film "The Master" arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Actress Halle Berry arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Isla Fisher arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, from the sitcom "Veep," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Zooey Deschanel, from the sitcom "New Girl," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Morena Baccarin of the series "Homeland" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Actress Sarah Hyland, from the sitcom "Modern Family," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actresses Zooey Deschanel of the series "The New Girl" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Actress and Golden Globes co-host Tina Fey poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Sally Field, from the film "Lincoln," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Director Kathryn Bigelow, from the film "Zero Dark Thirty," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress and Golden Globe Awards co-host Amy Poehler at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Actress Olivia Munn arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Actress Thandie Newton at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>Actress Emily Blunt, from the film "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen," and her husband, actor John Krasinski, from the television series "The Office," arrive at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Naomi Watts, from the film "The Impossible," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Frances Fisher arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Eva Longoria arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Rachel Weisz at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Actress Marion Cotillard, from the film "Rust and Bone," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Julianna Margulies, from the drama series "The Good Wife," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Actress Glenn Close of the TV drama "Damages" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Amanda Seyfried of the film "Les Miserables" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Actress Julianne Moore of the TV movie "Game Change" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Actress Kate Hudson arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Model and TV personality Heidi Klum at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Actress Salma Hayek at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Actress Kaley Cuoco of the TV comedy "The Big Bang Theory" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Television personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

<p>Actresses Zooey Deschanel of the series "The New Girl" and Julia Louis-Dreyfus of the series "Veep" joke around on the red carpet as they arrive at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

