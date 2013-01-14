Golden Globes red carpet
Actress Anne Hathaway of the film "Les Miserables" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress and pop star Jennifer Lopez arrives with boyfriend Casper Smart at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Jennifer Lawrence, from the film "Silver Linings Playbook," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jessica Chastain of the film "Zero Dark Thirty" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Lucy Liu arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lena Dunham, from the televison series "Girls," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Francesca Eastwood, Miss Golden Globe arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress and Golden Globe co-host Amy Poehler arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Amy Adams, from the film "The Master," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Socialite and actress Nicole Richie poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Megan Fox poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Julianne Hough, of the film "Rock of Ages," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Carla Gugino arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Katharine McPhee, from the television series "Smash," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Taylor Swift poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Alyssa Milano arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Jodie Foster arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Amy Adams of the film "The Master" arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Halle Berry arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Isla Fisher arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, from the sitcom "Veep," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Zooey Deschanel, from the sitcom "New Girl," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Morena Baccarin of the series "Homeland" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Sarah Hyland, from the sitcom "Modern Family," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Zooey Deschanel of the series "The New Girl" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress and Golden Globes co-host Tina Fey poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Sally Field, from the film "Lincoln," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Kathryn Bigelow, from the film "Zero Dark Thirty," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress and Golden Globe Awards co-host Amy Poehler at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Olivia Munn arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Thandie Newton at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Emily Blunt, from the film "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen," and her husband, actor John Krasinski, from the television series "The Office," arrive at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni...more
Actress Naomi Watts, from the film "The Impossible," arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Frances Fisher arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Eva Longoria arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Rachel Weisz at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Marion Cotillard, from the film "Rust and Bone," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Julianna Margulies, from the drama series "The Good Wife," poses as she arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Glenn Close of the TV drama "Damages" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Amanda Seyfried of the film "Les Miserables" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Julianne Moore of the TV movie "Game Change" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Kate Hudson arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model and TV personality Heidi Klum at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Salma Hayek at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Kaley Cuoco of the TV comedy "The Big Bang Theory" at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Television personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actresses Zooey Deschanel of the series "The New Girl" and Julia Louis-Dreyfus of the series "Veep" joke around on the red carpet as they arrive at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.