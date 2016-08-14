Golden Phelps
Rio: 4 x 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Rio: 200m individual medley. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
RIo: 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rio: 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Rio: 4 x 100m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
London: 4 x 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
London: 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
London: 200m individual medley. REUTERS/David Gray
London: 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Beijing: 4 x 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Beijing: 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Beijing: 200m individual medley. REUTERS/David Gray
Beijing: 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Beijing: 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/David Gray
Beijing: 200m freestyle. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Beijing: 4 x 100m freestyle relay. REUTERS/David Gray
Beijing: 400m individual medley. REUTERS/David Gray
Athens: 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Athens: 4 x 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Athens: 200m individual medley. REUTERS/David Gray
Athens: 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Athens: 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Athens: 400m individual medley. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
Rio Olympics: Day 8
Highlights from the eighth day of competition at the Rio Games.
Imam shot dead in NY
A Muslim cleric and a second man were fatally shot by a lone gunman while walking together following afternoon prayers at a mosque in the New York City borough...
Rio Olympics: Day 7
Highlights from the seventh day of competition at the Rio Games.
Islamic State driven out of Manbij
U.S.-backed forces say they seized full control of the northern Syrian city from Islamic State fighters.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.