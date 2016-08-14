Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Aug 14, 2016 | 12:16am EDT

Golden Phelps

Rio: 4 x 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Rio: 200m individual medley. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
RIo: 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Rio: 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Rio: 4 x 100m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
London: 4 x 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2012
London: 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2012
London: 200m individual medley. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2012
London: 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2012
Beijing: 4 x 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, August 17, 2008
Beijing: 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2008
Beijing: 200m individual medley. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2010
Beijing: 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 12, 2008
Beijing: 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 13, 2008
Beijing: 200m freestyle. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, August 12, 2008
Beijing: 4 x 100m freestyle relay. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, August 10, 2008
Beijing: 400m individual medley. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, August 09, 2008
Athens: 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Athens: 4 x 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Athens: 200m individual medley. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Athens: 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Athens: 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Athens: 400m individual medley. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
