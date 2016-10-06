Edition:
Golden week for Chinese tourists

Chinese tourists pose for a group photo at the Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea. Millions of Chinese tourists headed for distant and not-too distant shores for the National Day holiday, one of the world's biggest mass movements by plane, boat and train. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Visitors walk on a path at Wuyi mountain in Nanping, Fujian Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Chinese tourists embark a boat at a pier at Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A group of Chinese tourists take selfie next to the Reclining Buddha at Wat Pho in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Chinese tourists cross a street near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Chinese tourists wearing Korean traditional costumes Hanbok pose for photographs at the Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Chinese tourists cross a street near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Chinese tourists wearing Korean traditional costumes Hanbok jump as they pose for photographs at the Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
People visit a tourism resort during the national golden week holiday in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Chinese tourists cross a street near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Chinese tourists visit in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Chinese and Malaysian tourists take photographs of the Sydney Opera House from a viewing area located on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A packed parking lot at the tourism resort of Shaolin Temple during China's national golden week holiday in Dengfeng, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Visitors walk on a bridge on West Lake during China's golden week holiday in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
A Chinese tourist holds a Hello Kitty rolling bag as he boards a bus in the Akihabara shopping district, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A tourist walks inside the Independence Square in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Chinese tourists take a break at Wat Pho in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Chinese tourists select rolling bags at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Chinese tourists visit the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Visitors walk on a bridge over the West Lake in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
