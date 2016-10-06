Golden week for Chinese tourists
Chinese tourists pose for a group photo at the Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea. Millions of Chinese tourists headed for distant and not-too distant shores for the National Day holiday, one of the world's biggest mass movements by...more
Visitors walk on a path at Wuyi mountain in Nanping, Fujian Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese tourists embark a boat at a pier at Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A group of Chinese tourists take selfie next to the Reclining Buddha at Wat Pho in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Chinese tourists cross a street near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Chinese tourists wearing Korean traditional costumes Hanbok pose for photographs at the Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Chinese tourists cross a street near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Chinese tourists wearing Korean traditional costumes Hanbok jump as they pose for photographs at the Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People visit a tourism resort during the national golden week holiday in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese tourists cross a street near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Chinese tourists visit in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Chinese and Malaysian tourists take photographs of the Sydney Opera House from a viewing area located on Sydney Harbour, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A packed parking lot at the tourism resort of Shaolin Temple during China's national golden week holiday in Dengfeng, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Visitors walk on a bridge on West Lake during China's golden week holiday in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A Chinese tourist holds a Hello Kitty rolling bag as he boards a bus in the Akihabara shopping district, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A tourist walks inside the Independence Square in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Chinese tourists take a break at Wat Pho in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Chinese tourists select rolling bags at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Chinese tourists visit the Independence Monument in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Visitors walk on a bridge over the West Lake in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Refugees on the move
Faced with deteriorating conditions in refugee camps, a group of migrants in Serbia march to demand improved accommodation and secure their passage to Western...
In the path of Hurricane Matthew
Hurricane Matthew, the fiercest Caribbean storm in almost a decade, powers toward the Bahamas and Florida after battering Haiti and Cuba.
The VP debate
Tim Kaine and Mike Pence meet in their only debate.
Air strikes in rebel-held Syria
A recent escalation of the war has brought renewed air strikes on rebel-held areas.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.