Pictures | Mon Apr 18, 2016 | 7:30pm EDT

Good Morning, Mosul

An Iraqi soldier works at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. The Iraqi army has set up a radio station at its base in Makhmour broadcasting into areas south of Mosul controlled by Islamic State militants. The radio, which reaches villages halfway to the northern city, broadcasts military anthems and messages to the more than one million civilians living there. Radio operators said their aim was to weaken the militants� morale and reassure civilians that the military has not forgotten them after nearly two years under Islamic State control. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iraqi soldier works at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iraqi soldier guards outside a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqi soldiers work at a radio station at Makhmour base, Iraq April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

