Wed Nov 2, 2016

Good morning New York

The rising sun lights trees in Central Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The rising sun lights trees in Central Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The rising sun lights trees in Central Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
1 / 23
The rising sun illuminates buildings near Kearny, New Jersey. Picture shot through the windshield. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The rising sun illuminates buildings near Kearny, New Jersey. Picture shot through the windshield. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The rising sun illuminates buildings near Kearny, New Jersey. Picture shot through the windshield. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2 / 23
A Staten Island Ferry motors through New York Harbor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A Staten Island Ferry motors through New York Harbor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
A Staten Island Ferry motors through New York Harbor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
3 / 23
The rising sun illuminates the Chrysler Building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The rising sun illuminates the Chrysler Building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The rising sun illuminates the Chrysler Building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
4 / 23
The rising sun hits the Queensboro Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The rising sun hits the Queensboro Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The rising sun hits the Queensboro Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
5 / 23
The Oculus transit hub rises over the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Oculus transit hub rises over the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The Oculus transit hub rises over the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
6 / 23
The rising sun lights One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The rising sun lights One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The rising sun lights One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
7 / 23
An aerial view of the Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An aerial view of the Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
An aerial view of the Statue of Liberty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
8 / 23
The rising sun reflects off of One World Trade Center. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The rising sun reflects off of One World Trade Center. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The rising sun reflects off of One World Trade Center. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
9 / 23
A flag flying above fall foliage inside of Central Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A flag flying above fall foliage inside of Central Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
A flag flying above fall foliage inside of Central Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
10 / 23
One World Trade Center. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

One World Trade Center. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
One World Trade Center. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
11 / 23
The wake of a boat as it motors through New York Harbor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The wake of a boat as it motors through New York Harbor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The wake of a boat as it motors through New York Harbor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
12 / 23
The building known as 432 Park Avenue. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The building known as 432 Park Avenue. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The building known as 432 Park Avenue. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
13 / 23
The Flatiron building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Flatiron building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The Flatiron building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
14 / 23
The rising sun illuminates a fountain inside of Central Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The rising sun illuminates a fountain inside of Central Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The rising sun illuminates a fountain inside of Central Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
15 / 23
The sun rises behind One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The sun rises behind One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The sun rises behind One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
16 / 23
The rising sun lights trees in Central Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The rising sun lights trees in Central Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The rising sun lights trees in Central Park. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
17 / 23
The rising sun lights the Brooklyn Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The rising sun lights the Brooklyn Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The rising sun lights the Brooklyn Bridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
18 / 23
The rising sun lights One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The rising sun lights One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The rising sun lights One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
19 / 23
The rising sun filters through buildings near One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The rising sun filters through buildings near One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The rising sun filters through buildings near One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
20 / 23
The rising sun illuminates trees and pedestrians in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The rising sun illuminates trees and pedestrians in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The rising sun illuminates trees and pedestrians in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
21 / 23
The rising sun lights the Empire State Building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The rising sun lights the Empire State Building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The rising sun lights the Empire State Building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
22 / 23
The rising sun lights One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The rising sun lights One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
The rising sun lights One World Trade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
23 / 23
