Good riddance to 2015
A man tapes messages related to U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump onto the side of a truck before they are shredded during "Good Riddance Day" in New York December 28, 2015. Good Riddance Day is an event held in New York just before...more
A woman uses a hammer to destroy prescription pill containers December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tim Tompkins, Times Square Alliance president, holds a piece of paper related to Donald Trump before shredding it December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Participant Jose Lima goes through papers he will throw into a trash can to be shredded December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Messages related to bad memories or events are taped onto the side of a truck before they are shredded December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man lifts papers into a trash can to be shredded December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Messages related to bad memories or events are taped onto the side of a truck before they are shredded December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Participant Jose Lima goes throws papers into a trash can to be shredded December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
