Good riddance to 2016
A participant throws a piece of paper reading "Trump and Brexit" into a trash can to be shredded during "Good Riddance Day" in Times Square, New York City, December 28, 2016. Good Riddance Day is an annual event held in New York City for people to...more
A woman reacts after throwing papers into a trash can to be shredded. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
A participant places computer parts onto the ground before smashing them with a hammer. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
A participant throws a message into a trash can to be shredded. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Participants wait in line with papers they will shred during "Good Riddance Day". REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
A message related to President-elect Donald Trump is seen stuck on the side of a truck before being shredded. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
A participant smashes computer parts with a hammer. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Messages expressing bad memories or events are taped onto the side of a truck before they are shredded. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
A participant waits in line to shred papers. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
A participant throws a message into a trash can to be shredded. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
