Goodbye Gordie Howe
An attendee holds a program for the funeral service of hockey legend Gordie Howe at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit, Michigan, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool
Murray Howe (R) talks to family members before the funeral. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool
Cathy Howe (L) and her brother Mark (R) touch the casket with the remains of their father Gordie Howe, in a hearse, following his funeral. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Pallbearers carry the casket with the remains of Gordie Howe following his funeral. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Wayne Gretzky and his wife Janet Gretzky sit before the funeral. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool
Former Detroit Red Wing Chris Chelios attends the funeral. REUTERS/Dave Reginek/POOL
Former Boston Bruin Bobby Orr looks at the program during the Gordie Howe funeral. REUTERS/Dave Reginek/POOL
Family and friends gather outside around the hearst containing the casket with the remains of Gordie Howe following his funeral. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
From L to R, Edna Gadsby, Cathy Howe, (Gordie's daughter) Mary and Marty Howe, Sharon Battaglino (Mark's friend) Mark Howe and Colleen Howe (wife of Murray Howe not pictured) Sitting behind is (R) Travis Howe (Mark's son) and his wife Kristine watch...more
Former Detroit Red Wing Kris Draper and Michigan Governor Rick Snyder watch the services during the Gordie Howe funeral. REUTERS/Dave Reginek/POOL
From L to R, Deputy Commissioner of the NHL Bill Dailey, President of the New York Rangers Glen Sather and Commissioner of the NHL Gary Bettman walk into the church for the Gordie Howe funeral. REUTERS/Dave Reginek/POOL
Mark Howe and his son Travis Howe hug Marty Howe after carrying out their dad Gordie Howe during the funeral. REUTERS/Dave Reginek/POOL
Members of the public stand outside after attending the funeral service of Gordie Howe. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Former Detroit Red Wing coach Scotty Bowman walks into the church for the Gordie Howe funeral. REUTERS/Dave Reginek/POOL
Former Detroit Red Wings hockey player Ted Lindsay (L) greets Wayne Gretzky before the funeral. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool
Family members follow the casket of Gordie Howe after a funeral service. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool
From L to R Daren Helm #43, Dylan Larkin #71 and Riley Sheahan #15 of the Detroit Red Wings walk into the church for the Gordie Howe funeral. REUTERS/Dave Reginek/POOL
Youngest son Murray Howe speaks during the Gordie Howe funeral. REUTERS/Dave Reginek/POOL
Mark Howe, the Detroit Red Wings director of pro-scouting, gets emotional as he talks about his father, Gordie Howe, following his funeral. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Mourners and hockey fans line up to pay their respects to Gordie Howe during his visitation at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. REUTERS/Bill Pugliano/Pool
Mourners and hockey fans pay their respects to Mark Howe, son of Gordie Howe, during a public visitation. REUTERS/Bill Pugliano/Pool
A photo of Gordie Howe is held by a fan waiting in line to pay respects during a public visitation at Joe Louis Arena. REUTERS/Bill Pugliano/Pool
Fans line up to pay their respects during a public visitation. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool
A man, wearing a hockey jersey with the number nine for Gordie Howe, holds a memorial card during Howe's visitation at Joe Louis Arena. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A banner is seen outside Joe Louis Arena for visitors to write memories of Gordie Howe during a visitation. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Two women pay their respects during a public visitation for Gordie Howe at Joe Louis Arena. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool
Cole Brazle carries a portrait he painted of Gordie Howe while waiting in line during Howe's visitation at Joe Louis Arena. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A fan walks away after paying respects during a public visitation for Gordie Howe at Joe Louis Arena. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool
