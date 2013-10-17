Edition:
Goodbye NY horse carriages?

<p>A horse drawn carriage is seen going through Central Park in New York October 16, 2013. The Central Park horse and buggy ride, for decades an iconic New York experience along with a Broadway show or a visit to the Empire State Building, is facing extinction. Three weeks before the city's November 5 mayoral election, the top candidates both support ending the practice and say they are open to alternatives, like replacing the horses with 8-seat electric cars. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A horse drawn carriage is seen going through Central Park in New York October 16, 2013. The Central Park horse and buggy ride, for decades an iconic New York experience along with a Broadway show or a visit to the Empire State Building, is facing extinction. Three weeks before the city's November 5 mayoral election, the top candidates both support ending the practice and say they are open to alternatives, like replacing the horses with 8-seat electric cars. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Sightseers await to turn in an intersection during a Central Park carriage ride in New York October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Sightseers await to turn in an intersection during a Central Park carriage ride in New York October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>Tourists take pictures while a horse carriage passes, next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Tourists take pictures while a horse carriage passes, next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A horse carriage driver rides with customers next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A horse carriage driver rides with customers next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A horse carriage driver rides with customers at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A horse carriage driver rides with customers at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A carriage horse feeds next to pigeons at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A carriage horse feeds next to pigeons at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A horse carriage driver rides through central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A horse carriage driver rides through central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A horse carriage driver waits for customers next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A horse carriage driver waits for customers next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>People get ready for a ride on a horse carriage at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

People get ready for a ride on a horse carriage at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A horse carriage driver cleans the hoof of a horse before a ride next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A horse carriage driver cleans the hoof of a horse before a ride next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>The hoof of a carriage horse is seen at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

The hoof of a carriage horse is seen at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A horse carriage driver rides with customers at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A horse carriage driver rides with customers at central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A customer touches a carriage horse next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A customer touches a carriage horse next to central park in New York, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

