Goodbye Tony Gwynn
Fans watch highlights at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the...more
Former San Diego Padre Tony Gwynn pauses to collect his emotions as he speaks during his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York July 29, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A makeshift memorial is set up for former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Bruce and Cheryl Johnson mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
A bronze statue of former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn is seen as fans mourn his death, at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Fans mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Carmen Lucatero, 47, and Rocio Hodges, 51, hold a sign at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Kenny Funk, 26, embraces his girlfriend Carrie Poole, 25, at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Fans mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the...more
Chanda Anderson, 39, embraces her boyfriend Sean Robison, 36, at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on...more
Fans mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the...more
Fans mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the...more
Alex Mcbrayer, 16, Trevor Herman, 17, Rebecca Herman, 54 and her friend Wayne Mcbrayer, 48, mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the...more
Fans mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the...more
Fans mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the...more
Jay Quevedo, 50, leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
