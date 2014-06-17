Goodbye Tony Gwynn

Alex Mcbrayer, 16, Trevor Herman, 17, Rebecca Herman, 54 and her friend Wayne Mcbrayer, 48, mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the...more

Alex Mcbrayer, 16, Trevor Herman, 17, Rebecca Herman, 54 and her friend Wayne Mcbrayer, 48, mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL OBITUARY)

