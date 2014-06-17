Edition:
Goodbye Tony Gwynn

Fans watch highlights at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Fans watch highlights at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Former San Diego Padre Tony Gwynn pauses to collect his emotions as he speaks during his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York July 29, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Former San Diego Padre Tony Gwynn pauses to collect his emotions as he speaks during his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York July 29, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A makeshift memorial is set up for former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

A makeshift memorial is set up for former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Bruce and Cheryl Johnson mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Bruce and Cheryl Johnson mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
A bronze statue of former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn is seen as fans mourn his death, at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

A bronze statue of former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn is seen as fans mourn his death, at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Fans mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Fans mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Carmen Lucatero, 47, and Rocio Hodges, 51, hold a sign at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Carmen Lucatero, 47, and Rocio Hodges, 51, hold a sign at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Kenny Funk, 26, embraces his girlfriend Carrie Poole, 25, at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Kenny Funk, 26, embraces his girlfriend Carrie Poole, 25, at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Fans mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT OBITUARY BASEBALL)

Fans mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT OBITUARY BASEBALL)
Chanda Anderson, 39, embraces her boyfriend Sean Robison, 36, at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL OBITUARY)

Chanda Anderson, 39, embraces her boyfriend Sean Robison, 36, at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL OBITUARY)
Fans mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL OBITUARY)

Fans mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL OBITUARY)
Fans mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT OBITUARY BASEBALL)

Fans mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT OBITUARY BASEBALL)
Alex Mcbrayer, 16, Trevor Herman, 17, Rebecca Herman, 54 and her friend Wayne Mcbrayer, 48, mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL OBITUARY)

Alex Mcbrayer, 16, Trevor Herman, 17, Rebecca Herman, 54 and her friend Wayne Mcbrayer, 48, mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL OBITUARY)
Fans mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL OBITUARY)

Fans mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL OBITUARY)
Fans mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL OBITUARY)

Fans mourn at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. Gwynn, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, died on Monday at age 54 after a battle with cancer, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL OBITUARY)
Jay Quevedo, 50, leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

Jay Quevedo, 50, leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial to former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn at Petco Park in San Diego, California June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
