GOP battle in South Carolina
Donald Trump speaks to supporters at his primary night victory rally in Spartanburg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jeb Bush announces that he is suspending his presidential campaign at his South Carolina primary night party in Columbia. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Marco Rubio gestures to supporters alongside South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley at primary night rally in Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Ted Cruz speaks to supporters, after finishing third in the South Carolina primary behind Donald Trump and Marco Rubio, at his primary night rally in Columbia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of Donald Trump celebrate the close of the polls as they watch election results at a rally in Spartanburg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter of Donald Trump celebrates with a cigar at Trump's presidential primary night rally in Spartanburg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jeb Bush kisses his wife Columba while announcing that he is suspending his presidential campaign in Columbia. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Donald Trump has his picture taken as he greets supporters after speaking at his primary night victory rally in Spartanburg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ted Cruz speaks to supporters at his primary night rally in Columbia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Jeb Bush gets a hug from his mother Barbara Bush after visiting a polling station in Greenville. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
Bush supporters hug after Jeb Bush announced he is suspending his campaign at a South Carolina primary night party in Columbia. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Marco Rubio gestures to supporters as he approaches the podium with his family at a South Carolina primary night rally in Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Supporters of Donald Trump talk at his primary night rally in Spartanburg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter of Marco Rubio holds up a phone before Rubio's arrival at a South Carolina primary night rally in Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
John Kasich holds up four fingers as he says that there are four candidates left in the race at his "South Carolina Primary Election Results Watch Party" in Wakefield, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Ted Cruz have soda and cookies during a primary night rally in Columbia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of Jeb Bush talk as they await his arrival at his primary night party in Columbia. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Supporters of Donald Trump high five after Trump was projected by television networks as the winner at his primary night rally in Spartanburg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters Ted Cruz listen to their candidate speak at his primary night rally in Columbia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of Marco Rubio cheer as they wait for him to appear at a primary night rally in Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Supporters of Jeb Bush wait for him to appear at his South Carolina primary night party in Columbia. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Ted Cruz picks up his daughter Caroline as his wife Heidi (R) looks on. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Johnny Davis (L) waits as Brunson resident Tony Jarrell votes in the primary in the utility room of the Davis home at the Black Creek precinct in Brunson. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A young supporter of Donald Trump celebrates after Trump was projected by television networks as the winner of the South Carolina primary, at Trump's primary night rally in Spartanburg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman votes as her twin daughters watch at the Irmo Fire District station in Columbia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Next Slideshows
Democrats decide in Nevada
Hillary Clinton vanquishes Bernie Sanders in the Nevada primary.
Funeral for Antonin Scalia
The Supreme Court justice's memorial service provides a brief respite for Washington from the battle over his succession.
Scalia lies in repose
Antonin Scalia's flag-draped casket sits in the Supreme Court.
Clashes in Uganda
Ugandan police clash with opposition protesters a day after the presidential election.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.