GOP battle in South Carolina

Donald Trump speaks to supporters at his primary night victory rally in Spartanburg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jeb Bush announces that he is suspending his presidential campaign at his South Carolina primary night party in Columbia. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Marco Rubio gestures to supporters alongside South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley at primary night rally in Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Ted Cruz speaks to supporters, after finishing third in the South Carolina primary behind Donald Trump and Marco Rubio, at his primary night rally in Columbia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Supporters of Donald Trump celebrate the close of the polls as they watch election results at a rally in Spartanburg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A supporter of Donald Trump celebrates with a cigar at Trump's presidential primary night rally in Spartanburg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jeb Bush kisses his wife Columba while announcing that he is suspending his presidential campaign in Columbia. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Donald Trump has his picture taken as he greets supporters after speaking at his primary night victory rally in Spartanburg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ted Cruz speaks to supporters at his primary night rally in Columbia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Jeb Bush gets a hug from his mother Barbara Bush after visiting a polling station in Greenville. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt

Bush supporters hug after Jeb Bush announced he is suspending his campaign at a South Carolina primary night party in Columbia. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Marco Rubio gestures to supporters as he approaches the podium with his family at a South Carolina primary night rally in Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Supporters of Donald Trump talk at his primary night rally in Spartanburg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A supporter of Marco Rubio holds up a phone before Rubio's arrival at a South Carolina primary night rally in Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

John Kasich holds up four fingers as he says that there are four candidates left in the race at his "South Carolina Primary Election Results Watch Party" in Wakefield, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of Ted Cruz have soda and cookies during a primary night rally in Columbia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Supporters of Jeb Bush talk as they await his arrival at his primary night party in Columbia. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Supporters of Donald Trump high five after Trump was projected by television networks as the winner at his primary night rally in Spartanburg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters Ted Cruz listen to their candidate speak at his primary night rally in Columbia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Supporters of Marco Rubio cheer as they wait for him to appear at a primary night rally in Columbia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Supporters of Jeb Bush wait for him to appear at his South Carolina primary night party in Columbia. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Ted Cruz picks up his daughter Caroline as his wife Heidi (R) looks on. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Johnny Davis (L) waits as Brunson resident Tony Jarrell votes in the primary in the utility room of the Davis home at the Black Creek precinct in Brunson. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A young supporter of Donald Trump celebrates after Trump was projected by television networks as the winner of the South Carolina primary, at Trump's primary night rally in Spartanburg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A woman votes as her twin daughters watch at the Irmo Fire District station in Columbia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

