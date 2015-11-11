GOP candidates debate
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Dr. Ben Carson pose during a photo opportunity before the debate held by Fox Business Network for the top 2016 U.S. Republican presidential candidates in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush and Donald Trump (R) look at Trump's watch together near the end of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump (L) and Ted Cruz (R) applaud Dr. Ben Carson (C) at the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Dr. Ben Carson listen to the U.S. National Anthem before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
John Kasich, Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina and Rand Paul pose during a photo opportunity before the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ted Cruz (L) applauds Carly Fiorina (C) as she waves next to Rand Paul (R). REUTERS/Jim Young
Dr. Ben Carson (L) listens as Ted Cruz speaks. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
John Kasich,Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina and Rand Paul participate in the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump (L) listens as Dr. Ben Carson (R) speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan waves from the crowd. REUTERS/Jim Young
John Kasich speaks. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Donald Trump takes interviews in the spin room after the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Rick Santorum, Chris Christie, Mike Huckabee and Bobby Jindal pose during a photo opportunity before the start of a forum held for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump talks with Jeb Bush (L) and Marco Rubio (R) during a commercial break at the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
John Kasich, Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina and Rand Paul participate in the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Chris Christie laughs as Mike Huckabee (R) speaks at a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Donald Trump takes interviews in the spin room after the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Dr. Ben Carson introduces Ted Cruz (L) to his family at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Jeb Bush speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Donald Trump (L) whispers across to Dr. Ben Carson during the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush (L) and Marco Rubio (2nd R) get touch ups from makeup artists during a commercial break. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush, Donald Trump, Dr. Ben Carson and Ted Cruz shake hands at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Chris Christie (L), Mike Huckabee (2nd L) and Rick Santorum (C) thank the Fox Business Network debate moderators at the conclusion of a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he stands next to Dr. Ben Carson (R) at the start of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump (L) is patted on the back by Marco Rubio during a commercial break. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum, Chris Christie, Mike Huckabee and Bobby Jindal debate during a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush (L) speaks as Marco Rubio (R) looks on during the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum (L) and Chris Christie pose together before the start of a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Mike Huckabee gestures at fellow candidate Bobby Jindal (R) as he speaks during a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Fast food on strike
Fast-food workers kick off a nationwide protest for $15-an-hour wages and union rights.
Life and death in Damascus
Scenes from the deadly streets of the Syrian capital.
Brazil dam burst from above
Hope for survivors is fading five days after the disaster.
Team Trump
Enthusiastic supporters of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.