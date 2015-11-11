Edition:
GOP candidates debate

Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Dr. Ben Carson pose during a photo opportunity before the debate held by Fox Business Network for the top 2016 U.S. Republican presidential candidates in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Dr. Ben Carson pose during a photo opportunity before the debate held by Fox Business Network for the top 2016 U.S. Republican presidential candidates in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 10, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Dr. Ben Carson pose during a photo opportunity before the debate held by Fox Business Network for the top 2016 U.S. Republican presidential candidates in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush and Donald Trump (R) look at Trump's watch together near the end of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young

Jeb Bush and Donald Trump (R) look at Trump's watch together near the end of the debate.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Jeb Bush and Donald Trump (R) look at Trump's watch together near the end of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump (L) and Ted Cruz (R) applaud Dr. Ben Carson (C) at the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump (L) and Ted Cruz (R) applaud Dr. Ben Carson (C) at the debate.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Donald Trump (L) and Ted Cruz (R) applaud Dr. Ben Carson (C) at the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Dr. Ben Carson listen to the U.S. National Anthem before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Dr. Ben Carson listen to the U.S. National Anthem before the start of the debate.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Dr. Ben Carson listen to the U.S. National Anthem before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
John Kasich, Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina and Rand Paul pose during a photo opportunity before the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young

John Kasich, Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina and Rand Paul pose during a photo opportunity before the debate.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
John Kasich, Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina and Rand Paul pose during a photo opportunity before the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ted Cruz (L) applauds Carly Fiorina (C) as she waves next to Rand Paul (R). REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz (L) applauds Carly Fiorina (C) as she waves next to Rand Paul (R).

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Ted Cruz (L) applauds Carly Fiorina (C) as she waves next to Rand Paul (R). REUTERS/Jim Young
Dr. Ben Carson (L) listens as Ted Cruz speaks. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Dr. Ben Carson (L) listens as Ted Cruz speaks.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Dr. Ben Carson (L) listens as Ted Cruz speaks. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
John Kasich,Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina and Rand Paul participate in the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young

John Kasich,Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina and Rand Paul participate in the debate.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
John Kasich,Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina and Rand Paul participate in the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump (L) listens as Dr. Ben Carson (R) speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump (L) listens as Dr. Ben Carson (R) speaks.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Donald Trump (L) listens as Dr. Ben Carson (R) speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan waves from the crowd. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan waves from the crowd.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan waves from the crowd. REUTERS/Jim Young
John Kasich speaks. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

John Kasich speaks.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
John Kasich speaks. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Donald Trump takes interviews in the spin room after the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Donald Trump takes interviews in the spin room after the debate.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Donald Trump takes interviews in the spin room after the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Rick Santorum, Chris Christie, Mike Huckabee and Bobby Jindal pose during a photo opportunity before the start of a forum held for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Jim Young

Rick Santorum, Chris Christie, Mike Huckabee and Bobby Jindal pose during a photo opportunity before the start of a forum held for lower polling candidates.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Rick Santorum, Chris Christie, Mike Huckabee and Bobby Jindal pose during a photo opportunity before the start of a forum held for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump talks with Jeb Bush (L) and Marco Rubio (R) during a commercial break at the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump talks with Jeb Bush (L) and Marco Rubio (R) during a commercial break at the debate.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Donald Trump talks with Jeb Bush (L) and Marco Rubio (R) during a commercial break at the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
John Kasich, Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina and Rand Paul participate in the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

John Kasich, Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina and Rand Paul participate in the debate.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
John Kasich, Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina and Rand Paul participate in the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Chris Christie laughs as Mike Huckabee (R) speaks at a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Chris Christie laughs as Mike Huckabee (R) speaks at a forum for lower polling candidates.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Chris Christie laughs as Mike Huckabee (R) speaks at a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Donald Trump takes interviews in the spin room after the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Donald Trump takes interviews in the spin room after the debate.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Donald Trump takes interviews in the spin room after the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Dr. Ben Carson introduces Ted Cruz (L) to his family at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Dr. Ben Carson introduces Ted Cruz (L) to his family at the conclusion of the debate.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Dr. Ben Carson introduces Ted Cruz (L) to his family at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Jeb Bush speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Jeb Bush speaks during the debate.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Jeb Bush speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Donald Trump (L) whispers across to Dr. Ben Carson during the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump (L) whispers across to Dr. Ben Carson during the debate.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Donald Trump (L) whispers across to Dr. Ben Carson during the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush (L) and Marco Rubio (2nd R) get touch ups from makeup artists during a commercial break. REUTERS/Jim Young

Jeb Bush (L) and Marco Rubio (2nd R) get touch ups from makeup artists during a commercial break.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Jeb Bush (L) and Marco Rubio (2nd R) get touch ups from makeup artists during a commercial break. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush, Donald Trump, Dr. Ben Carson and Ted Cruz shake hands at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young

Jeb Bush, Donald Trump, Dr. Ben Carson and Ted Cruz shake hands at the conclusion of the debate.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Jeb Bush, Donald Trump, Dr. Ben Carson and Ted Cruz shake hands at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Chris Christie (L), Mike Huckabee (2nd L) and Rick Santorum (C) thank the Fox Business Network debate moderators at the conclusion of a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Jim Young

Chris Christie (L), Mike Huckabee (2nd L) and Rick Santorum (C) thank the Fox Business Network debate moderators at the conclusion of a forum for lower polling candidates.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Chris Christie (L), Mike Huckabee (2nd L) and Rick Santorum (C) thank the Fox Business Network debate moderators at the conclusion of a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he stands next to Dr. Ben Carson (R) at the start of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he stands next to Dr. Ben Carson (R) at the start of the debate.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he stands next to Dr. Ben Carson (R) at the start of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump (L) is patted on the back by Marco Rubio during a commercial break. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump (L) is patted on the back by Marco Rubio during a commercial break.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Donald Trump (L) is patted on the back by Marco Rubio during a commercial break. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum, Chris Christie, Mike Huckabee and Bobby Jindal debate during a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Jim Young

Rick Santorum, Chris Christie, Mike Huckabee and Bobby Jindal debate during a forum for lower polling candidates.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Rick Santorum, Chris Christie, Mike Huckabee and Bobby Jindal debate during a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush (L) speaks as Marco Rubio (R) looks on during the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young

Jeb Bush (L) speaks as Marco Rubio (R) looks on during the debate.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Jeb Bush (L) speaks as Marco Rubio (R) looks on during the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum (L) and Chris Christie pose together before the start of a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Rick Santorum (L) and Chris Christie pose together before the start of a forum for lower polling candidates.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Rick Santorum (L) and Chris Christie pose together before the start of a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Mike Huckabee gestures at fellow candidate Bobby Jindal (R) as he speaks during a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mike Huckabee gestures at fellow candidate Bobby Jindal (R) as he speaks during a forum for lower polling candidates.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Mike Huckabee gestures at fellow candidate Bobby Jindal (R) as he speaks during a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Jim Young
