Pictures | Thu Oct 29, 2015 | 10:05am EDT

GOP candidates face off

Marco Rubio, Donald Trump and Ben Carson applaud before the start of the 2016 U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
(L-R) John Kasich, Mike Huckabee, Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, Carly Fiorina, Ted Cruz, Chris Christie and Rand Paul pose. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Donald Trump gives a television interview at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Dr. Ben Carson (L) looks back as Donald Trump (not pictured) takes the stage as he stands with Carly Fiorina, Ted Cruz and Chris Christie (R) before the start. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Carly Fiorina (C) speaks as Dr. Ben Carson (L) and Ted Cruz listen. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Jeb Bush (L) and Mike Huckabee cross paths during a commercial break. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
John Kasich speaks as Mike Huckabee (R) looks on. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Students and protesters gather at the "Free Speech Zone" located at the University of Colorado's Business Field as candidates gather across the street for a forum. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Donald Trump (L) speaks as Dr. Ben Carson listens. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Ted Cruz speaks as Carly Fiorina looks on. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Ted Cruz (L) listens as Chris Christie (C) speaks next to Rand Paul. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Jeb Bush pauses at his podium in the midst of a commercial break. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A girl holds a sign as students and protesters gather at the "Free Speech Zone" located at the University of Colorado's Business Field. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
(L-R) John Kasich, Mike Huckabee, Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Dr. Ben Carson, Carly Fiorina, Ted Cruz, Chris Christie and Rand Paul participate in the 2016 U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Chris Christie (L) and Donald Trump talk during a break. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Dr. Ben Carson (C) speaks as Donald Trump (L) and Carly Fiorina listen. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Donald Trump speaks with the media following the debate. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Latino leaders and immigration reform supporters gather at Farrand Field on the campus of the University of Colorado to launch "My Country, My Vote," a 12-month voter registration campaign to mobilize Colorado's Latino, immigrant and allied voters. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
(L-R) Bobby Jindal, Rick Santorum, George Pataki and Lindsey Graham pose while attending a forum for lower polling candidates held before the main debate. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A plane with a banner flies ahead of the debate. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Lindsey Graham (R) speaks as fellow candidates Rick Santorum (L) and George Pataki (2nd L) listen. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Rick Santorum speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Students and protesters gather at the "Free Speech Zone" located at the University of Colorado's Business Field. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Bobby Jindal (L) and Rick Santorum wave to the crowd. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
People wear the American flag as students and protesters gather at the "Free Speech Zone" located at the University of Colorado's Business Field. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
