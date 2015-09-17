GOP candidates square off
Donald Trump speaks as Jeb Bush reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Carly Fiorina speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donald Trump and Jeb Bush shake hands during a commercial break. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
John Kasich and Chris Christie react. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The candidates pose before the start. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Donald Trump gives former Florida Governor Jeb Bush a thumbs up after Bush said he would want his Secret Service code name to be "Energizer". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The candidates debate in front of President Ronald Reagan's Air Force One jet. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ben Carson and former Jeb Bush listen as Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
John Kasich makes a point. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dr. Ben Carson and businessman Donald Trump talk. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Members of the news media watch on television monitors as Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mike Huckabee speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Jeb Bush and Scott Walker pose for a group photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jeb Bush speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ben Carson and Donald Trump talk during a commercial break. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
George Pataki and Rick Santorum. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donald Trump and Ben Carson arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rick Santorum, George Pataki, Bobby Jindal and Lindsey Graham talk at the conclusion. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lindsey Graham makes a point. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ben Carson, Donald Trump and Jeb Bush talk before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lindsey Graham, George Pataki, Rick Santorum, Rand Paul, Mike Huckabee, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Jeb Bush, Scott Walker, Carly Fiorina, John Kasich and Chris Christie pose before the start. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
George Pataki has his microphone adjusted by a technician during a commercial break. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donald Trump reacts to Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Candidates mingle and talk after the conclusion of the second official Republican presidential candidates debate. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
