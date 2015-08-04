Edition:
GOP debate warm-up

Rick Perry bends down to shake hands with an audience member as John Kasich looks on after the conclusion of the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Carly Fiorina, Lindsey Graham, Bobby Jindal, John Kasich, George Pataki and Rick Perry pose together on stage before the start of the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Scott Walker waits to speak during the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Rick Perry participates in the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Rand Paul participates remotely by video conference during the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Carly Fiorina waits offstage for her turn to speak at the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
John Kasich and Chris Christie talk as they mix and mingle with other candidates on stage after the conclusion of the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Ben Carson participates in the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Rick Perry whispers to fellow candidate Lindsey Graham as they wait offstage for their turns to speak at the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Jeb Bush waits off stage to speak during the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Lindsey Graham, Ben Carson, George Pataki, Carly Fiorina and Chris Christie mix and mingle on stage after the conclusion of the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Marco Rubio participates via video conference during the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Rick Santorum sits between Scott Walker and George Pataki as he waits his turn to speak during the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Chris Christie, Carly Fiorina and Lindsey Graham line up for a photo opportunity before the start of the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Lindsey Graham arrives for the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
John Kasich participates in the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Chris Christie listens as he awaits his turn to speak during the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
