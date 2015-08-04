GOP debate warm-up
Rick Perry bends down to shake hands with an audience member as John Kasich looks on after the conclusion of the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Carly Fiorina, Lindsey Graham, Bobby Jindal, John Kasich, George Pataki and Rick Perry pose together on stage before the start of the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Scott Walker waits to speak during the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rick Perry participates in the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rand Paul participates remotely by video conference during the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Carly Fiorina waits offstage for her turn to speak at the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Kasich and Chris Christie talk as they mix and mingle with other candidates on stage after the conclusion of the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ben Carson participates in the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rick Perry whispers to fellow candidate Lindsey Graham as they wait offstage for their turns to speak at the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jeb Bush waits off stage to speak during the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lindsey Graham, Ben Carson, George Pataki, Carly Fiorina and Chris Christie mix and mingle on stage after the conclusion of the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marco Rubio participates via video conference during the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rick Santorum sits between Scott Walker and George Pataki as he waits his turn to speak during the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Chris Christie, Carly Fiorina and Lindsey Graham line up for a photo opportunity before the start of the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lindsey Graham arrives for the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Kasich participates in the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Chris Christie listens as he awaits his turn to speak during the Voters First Presidential Forum in Manchester, New Hampshire August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Rescue on the high seas
Some 118 migrants are plucked from a rubber dinghy floating in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya.
Walter Palmer's hunting club
Inside Pope & Young, a Minnesota-based bowhunting and conservation organization with 8,000 members, including the dentist who admitted killing Cecil the lion.
Mourning Jerusalem Pride's teen victim
High school student Shira Banki died of stab wounds sustained when an ultra-Orthodox man with a knife attacked a Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem.
Welcome to the Calais jungle
Some 3,000 migrants live in a makeshift camp known as "The Jungle", making the northern French port one of the frontlines in Europe's wider migrant crisis.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.