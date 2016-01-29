GOP debate without Trump
Republican presidential candidates pose together onstage at the start of the debate held by Fox News in Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ted Cruz speaks as Senator Marco Rubio listens. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump introduces his Republican presidential candidate rivals Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum at his veteran's rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chris Christie speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Fox News Channel anchors and debate moderators Chris Wallace, Megyn Kelly and Bret Baier . REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ben Carson, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio stand together onstage at the start. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ted Cruz reacts as Marco Rubio grabs the sleeve of his jacket as they talk at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Young supporters of Donald Trump wait for Trump to speak. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Chris Christie, Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio talk after the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The YouTube stars known as Diamond and Silk appear with Donald Trump. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Fox News Channel anchor and debate moderator Megyn Kelly is seen on a video screen in the debate hall. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump's pregnant daughter Ivanka waves to the crowd as her father (off camera) jokes about her possibly having her baby in Iowa. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ted Cruz speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush talks with Rand Paul during a commercial break. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Trump speaks at a rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio discuss a point. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio talk with each other and the moderators at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump waves goodbye at the end of his rally. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio part after shaking hands. REUTERS/Jim Young
Veterans wait in the crowd for Donald Trump's speech. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ted Cruz speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ted Cruz dances with one of his daughters as John Kasich looks on after the end of the debate. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum, Carly Fiorina, Mike Huckabee and Jim Gilmore pose together before the start of a forum for the lower polling presidential candidates. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Tunisia's idle generation
Men and women in Tunisia struggle to find work, five years after the Arab Spring ignited in the North African country over a lack of economic and political...
Migrant's Greek winter
The flow of migrants continues after more than one million reached Europe last year, mainly through Greece.
El Nino claims California apartment
An apartment perched on the Pacific is deemed in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.