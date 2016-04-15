Edition:
GOP gala in Manhattan

A supporter of Donald Trump (C) fights with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Donald Trump (C) fights with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Donald Trump (in red hat) screams at protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A protester bleeds from his lip after being struck by a supporter of Donald Trump at a protest against Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump speaks at the 2016 New York State Republican Gala in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A dessert is served at the 2016 New York State Republican Gala in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Protesters demonstrate against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

John Kasich (R) speaks to the media after former New York Republican Governor George Pataki (L) endorsed him before the 2016 New York State Republican Gala in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A marching band performs at a demonstration against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Demonstrators march through Grand Central Station while protesting against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A demonstrator is loaded into a police van after being detained inside the venue of the 2016 New York State Republican Gala while protesting against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A protester holds a sign at a demonstration against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A protester wears political buttons at a demonstration against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A blindfolded demonstrator holds up a copy of the United States Constitution while protesting against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A protester takes a "selfie" while demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Protesters demonstrate against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

New York Police Department officers stand watching protesters demonstrate against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Two children joins the march at a protest against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Demonstrators hold pro-immigration signs during a protest against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Protestors demonstrate against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

