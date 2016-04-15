GOP gala in Manhattan
A supporter of Donald Trump (C) fights with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Donald Trump (C) fights with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A supporter of Donald Trump (in red hat) screams at protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A protester bleeds from his lip after being struck by a supporter of Donald Trump at a protest against Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump speaks at the 2016 New York State Republican Gala in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A dessert is served at the 2016 New York State Republican Gala in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Protesters demonstrate against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
John Kasich (R) speaks to the media after former New York Republican Governor George Pataki (L) endorsed him before the 2016 New York State Republican Gala in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A marching band performs at a demonstration against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Demonstrators march through Grand Central Station while protesting against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A demonstrator is loaded into a police van after being detained inside the venue of the 2016 New York State Republican Gala while protesting against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A protester holds a sign at a demonstration against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A protester wears political buttons at a demonstration against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A blindfolded demonstrator holds up a copy of the United States Constitution while protesting against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A protester takes a "selfie" while demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters demonstrate against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
New York Police Department officers stand watching protesters demonstrate against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Two children joins the march at a protest against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Demonstrators hold pro-immigration signs during a protest against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protestors demonstrate against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan in New York City April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Celebrity stumpers
Notable names show their support to the 2016 presidential candidates.
Working class candidates
Rivals Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton campaign for the union vote.
The shadow of Boko Haram
Boko Haram, a nickname which translates roughly as "Western education is sinful", formed around a decade ago as a clerical movement opposed to Western...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.