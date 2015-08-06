GOP Nation
A supporter of Scott Walker arrives for his campaign kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, United States, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Julie Linn, a supporter of Jeb Bush, poses for a portrait with a campaign sign before Bush spoke during a campaign event in Pella, Iowa June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Scott Walker takes a selfie with supporters during a visit at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Supporters listen as Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during a back-yard reception in Bedford, New Hampshire, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A Donald Trump supporter blocks her ear as she stands surrounded by Trump protesters outside the Luxe Hotel in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Republican party supporters attend the "Road to Majority" conference in Washington June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
South Carolina Republican Kay McClanahan wears an elephant necklace while attending Scott Walker's speech to supporters during a lunch in Columbia, South Carolina, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Jeff Johnston, a supporter of Jeb Bush, poses for a portrait before Bush spoke during a backyard campaign event in Washington, Iowa June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Chris Christie speaks with supporters after a town hall event in Sandown, New Hampshire, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Three-year-old Claire Eorridt holds a sign supporting Jeb Bush outside a campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump poses with a supporter as he tours the museum and birthplace of actor John Wayne in Winterset, Iowa June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Frank
A Republican supporter wears a party logo on her denim jacket before a sunset cruise with the Belknap County Republicans in Laconia, New Hampshire, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Supporters cheer for Jeb Bush during a campaign kickoff rally in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mary Kay Arkfeld is framed by bunting as she peers through a fence to listen to Republican presidential candidates speak during a "Roast & Ride" campaign event sponsored by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) at the Central Iowa Expo in Boone, Iowa June...more
Scott Walker greets supporters at a rally for Congressman Rod Blum (R-IA) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters wait for Donald Trump to formally announce his campaign at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
George Pataki greets supporters after formally announcing his candidacy in Exeter, New Hampshire, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Gary Neely, his wife Darla Neely (L) and daughter Kamber Neely hold a sign supporting Hope native Mike Huckabee as they stand next to their car in Hope, Arkansas, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Chris Christie gets a kiss from a supporter after he formally announced his campaign during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in Livingston, New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Supports look on and listen as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign stop in Cleveland, Ohio August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Supporters of Lindsey Graham hold a picture of him and shoot their own pictures as he announces his campaign in Central, South Carolina June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
Columba Bush (R), wife of Jeb Bush, puts her arm around a supporter prior to Jeb Bush formally announcing his campaign in Miami, Florida June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Supporters of Bobby Jindal await his formal announcement of his campaign in Kenner, Louisiana June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Supporters cheer for Rick Santorum as he formally declared his candidacy in Cabot, Pennsylvania, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
