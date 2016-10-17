Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 17, 2016 | 7:50pm EDT

GOP office firebombed

Evelyn Poole-Kober views the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Views are seen of the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Paintings are seen in the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Views are of the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Political signs are seen in the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Views are seen of the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A doll featuring the likeness of George W. Bush is seen in the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Damaged yard signs are seen after damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory views the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A view of the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Political signs are seen in the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Views are seen of the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
