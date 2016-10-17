GOP office firebombed
Evelyn Poole-Kober views the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Views are seen of the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Paintings are seen in the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Views are of the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Political signs are seen in the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Views are seen of the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A doll featuring the likeness of George W. Bush is seen in the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Damaged yard signs are seen after damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory views the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A view of the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Political signs are seen in the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Views are seen of the damage caused in a firebomb attack on local offices of the North Carolina Republican Party in Hillsborough. REUTERS/Chris Keane
